In the heart of Kendallville, the Community Learning Center is carefully getting back into action.
Shoulder to shoulder with residents and organizations, collaborative events and programs are being planned and moving forward.
Following Gov. Eric Holcomb's guidelines, the goal is to return as much as possible to life B.C. — Before Coronavirus.
Julia Tipton, director of the CLC, on the corner of East Diamond and South Riley streets, shared progress in a phone interview Thursday. Noble County Health Office Dr. Terry Gaff contributed to the conversation.
How's it going?
It is going well.
We are keeping to the governor's mandates; at the same time we are providing opportunities.
One opportunity is the testing for COVID-19 in collaboration with the Noble County Health Department. We feel really good about the structure in place to keep the building safe. Appointments are required. The clinic is secluded from the rest of the building in the old fine arts area. People enter and exit through different doors.
According to Dr. Terry Gaff, the number of weeks of testing will be determined by need and the level of need will be assessed at the end of every month. Testing will be extended as needed and the community will know the results, he said. About 100 people were tested on Wednesday, the first day.
Testing is by appointment only. Register online for an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting
People without internet access or who wish to register a minor should call (888) 634-1116.
In addition to COVID-19 testing, what is on the CLC calendar?
Wednesday, May 20, at 5 p.m. in the reception room Dr. Gaff will answer questions from the community. The event will be limited to the first 25 people who register. Call the CLC at 544-3455 to register. Social distancing will be practiced. People should enter the main door off Riley Street, with a mask.
The forum will be videotaped and put on Facebook.
In the CLC parking lot, a farmers market will be May 30 from 8-10 a.m. The market will continue every other Saturday, rain or shine.
Macy Burtch, programming and technical director for the CLC, is looking for vendors of vegetables and much more: flowers, granola, honey, crafts, homemade soap, lotion, puppies and kittens, etc. She hopes the vendors bring people.
Anyone wishing to participate should contact the center by calling 544-3455. Vendors need to bring their own tables; there is no charge to participate.
A Red Cross blood drive will be in the gym June 17; tentative hours are 1-7 p.m. People can register at redcrossblood.org
What classes are being planned?
We are working on phase 2 construction, furthering the workforce development area of the building.
We will be creating HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) Maintenance classes with a partnership with The Freedom Academy
Construction classes through a partnership with The Freedom Academy, The Construction Roundtable, Impact Institute and the CLC will begin, we hope, in August or September, depending on state guidelines.
The construction classes are for individuals looking for a trade. They will last several months; graduation will be a hiring fair.
The United Way will offer financial literacy programming for participants of the construction classes.
The United Way will begin returning to their offices at the CLC next week.
Most dedicated programs will begin in June if everything goes well.
