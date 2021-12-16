One of the most acclaimed women in Indiana history, best-selling author, naturalist, conservationist and motion picture production company owner, Gene Stratton-Porter, also had a business connection to Kendallville.
The Wabash County native was the principal owner and president of the Kendallville Broom & Brush Co., West Grove Street, Kendallville, from its founding in May 1914 until Nov. 1, 1923.
A multi-talented woman, Stratton-Porter gained fame with her early 20th century romantic novels, earning her an estimated $2 million. Eight of her novels were adapted into motion pictures. She especially enjoyed her years around nature at her Limberlost North cabin, Wildflower Woods, on the shores of Sylvan Lake near Rome City in Noble County. She designed the two-story log cabin, which was completed in 1914.
That same year, Stratton-Porter invested some of her wealth into a new business venture in Kendallville, which was spearheaded by the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce and prominent community leaders.
The Indiana articles of incorporation were filed on May 14, 1914, with Stratton-Porter as president, Wells A. Murphy, as vice president and Rinaldo Sumption as secretary-treasurer. The initial capital stock was $15,000 but by 1921, that was increased to $100,000, according to company records.
Other directors of the Kendallville Broom & Brush Co. in those early years included Stratton-Porter’s husband, Charles D. Porter, whom she married in 1886; John E. Jellison, manager; and Sumption’s wife, Gertrude Lay Sumption.
The Kendallville factory on West Grove Street, north of the McCray Refrigerator Co., became a successful venture manufacturing brooms and brushes for domestic use.
For health reasons and due to a lack of privacy at her home on Sylvan Lake, Stratton-Porter moved to Southern California in 1919. The Murphy and Sumption families followed her to California. Wells A. Murphy, a charter member of the Kendallville Rotary Club who served on the Kendallville City Council, later became a salesman on the West Coast. He died in 1941. Rinaldo Sumption was a businessman in Los Angeles. He died in 1952.
On Nov. 1, 1923, the original stockholders of the Kendallville Broom and Brush Co. sold the company to the Lange Broom Co. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Stratton-Porter was tragically killed in an automobile accident in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 1924, after her chauffeur-driven car collided with a streetcar. She was thrown from the vehicle and died at a nearby hospital less than two hours later. She was 61.
The Kendallville Broom & Brush Co. continued its success under new ownership. In 1925, an addition was built to the original factory, and the manufacture of brushes was added. By 1928, employment increased to 75 workers.
On Sept. 25, 1928, a disastrous fire struck the company. The main one-story structure, 50x250 feet, and the rented 50x130 foot north building, formerly occupied by Newnam Foundry, were a total loss. Only the cement block walls, a mass of tangled bricks, burned machinery and girders remained. Initial damage estimates were $200,000.
Spontaneous combustion from broom corn dust, caused by sparks from a passing train, were the cause of the blaze, fire officials said.
The devastating loss forced the liquidation of the company. However, two workers of the plant, Arthur A. Auer, and Curtis A. Parker, formed a partnership in an attempt to revive the company.
By 1929, with the partnership dissolved, Auer, and his wife, Hazel, took full control of the company. He erected a new building, north of the original structure off of West Grove Street, and installed modern machinery that specialized in the manufacturing of brushes for industrial, municipal and highway work. With the product change, the company became known as the Kendallville Brush & Broom Co. The company continued to grow and also manufactured high-grade brooms and brushes for domestic use.
Arthur Auer died in 1967. His wife continued the business after her husband’s death. She died in 1972, at the age of 78. They had no children and the company was dissolved.
However, the company that Gene Stratton-Porter started, still has an impact in the community today. A scholarship fund, named in honor of Arthur A. and Hazel S. Auer, was created from the couple’s estate. For nearly 50 years, East Noble seniors have been awarded scholarships — funds that can total up to $2,000 for three students over two years.
Gene Stratton-Porter is widely known as an author, nature photographer, and naturalist. But she also had a strong business sense, which she helped forge in her years at the helm of a growing Kendallville company.
