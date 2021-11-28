KENDALLVILLE — A story about a truck driver who went off the road and drove onto a pedestrian bridge while following his GPS topped the most-read for the second week.
After posting at the end of one Top 10 cycle, it appears reader hadn’t finished with the story yet, clicking in a few thousand more times this past week.
On Nov. 17, a truck driver followed some erroneous directions that caused him to leave S.R. 127 and drive onto a pedestrian bridge that’s part of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail.
The tanker truck owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday.
“He was following his GPS and that’s the way it took him,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
The bridge is relatively new. It was dedicated in October 2019.
The story picked up nearly 5,000 views in its first 24 hours online, but still had more to give, grabbing another 6,500 this past week.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Nov. 18-24:
1) Recalculating: Truck driver crushes pedestrian bridge after following GPS — 6,557 pageviews (11,392 total)
2) Man released from jail for funeral allegedly skips town — 2,554 pageviews
3) MSD parents concerned about school violence — 1,957 pageviews
4) Popular musical light display moves to Kruse Plaza — 1,274 pageviews
5) Andrew Conley (obituary) — 910 pageviews
6) Neiel Kuhn (obituary) — 802 pageviews
7) I&M Power offers winter heating advice — 775 pageviews (2,316 total)
8) Tanker removed from pedestrian bridge — 771 pageviews
9) East Noble’s Spencer Denton makes his long-awaited return — 711 pageviews
10) Avilla man charged with child molesting — 708 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, stories about a holiday light show moving, a rural Butler house fire and an East Noble player making a return to the court after to successive ACL tears were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 23: (Shared from The Star) Northeast Indiana’s newest holiday light attraction will come to life on Saturday — 6,649 people reached, 70 reactions, 64 shares, 10 comments
Nov. 19: A rural Butler home was heavily damaged in a Friday evening fire. Be sure to follow kpcnews.com for updates as they become available — 5,979 people reached, 33 reactions, 19 shares, nine comments
Nov. 23: (Shared from KPC Sports) East Noble’s Spencer Denton last game was the Class 4A Sectional final at the end of his freshman season — 5,612 people reached, 47 reactions, one share, 17 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a man who skipped town after being released from jail for a funeral, a DeKalb County light show and an addiction treatment firm taking over an old nursing home were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 23: (The Herald Republican) This get out of jail free card is going to be pretty costly for man who is now on the lam — 2,392 people reached, 34 reactions, 21 shares, 24 comments
Nov. 23: (The Star) Kruse Plaza to be illuminated with over 100,000 dancing lights set to holiday music beginning Saturday — 10,370 people reached, 193 reactions, 113 shares, 37 comments
Nov. 25 (The News Sun) The company has purchased other vacant nursing homes and turned them into addiction recovery centers — 1,935 people reached, 48 reactions, 29 shares, six comments
