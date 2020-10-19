Add "amateur barber" to my list of skills.
On Sunday, I gave Luke a haircut myself and it didn't turn out too badly. He looks good from the front, at least.
Luke is approaching 2 years old, so he's had his fair share of haircuts.
He was born with a thick head of dark hair, then he lost most (but never all) of it as he was getting a little older a bigger. As we look back at photos from around six months old, he's nearly bald.
After that, however, it started growing like crazy. He didn't get his first legitimate haircut until he was almost a year and a half old, finally getting his crazy shaggy hair cut for the first time in May of this year.
He got his first haircut from Grandma, Ashley's mom, who has hair stylist training although I don't know she ever actually cut hair for living. It was a substantial cut because it was so long, but she still left it pretty long.
He went for a couple trims after that — on his second haircut we had Grandma do some more to trim back his bangs and cut his hair shorter overall.
But, like the rest of this kid, he never stops growing and his hair was getting pretty shaggy again.
For reasons I'm not 100% sure about, Ashley got it in her head that he needed a haircut right now. Why, I'm not sure. His hair was getting long again but it wasn't that long, to me at least.
But beyond just insisting that he needed his hair cut right now, my wife raised my eyebrows when she suggested that we could just cut it ourselves.
For the record, neither she nor I have any hair cutting experience. Her mom has some stylist cred. From my side, the closest I have is my dad used to buzz my head with clipper in the basement when I was younger — and he used to incessantly and annoyingly sing Johnny Wright's "Hello Vietnam," which was the song that played in the movie "Full Metal Jacket" when they're shaving the draftee's heads.
I had previously told her that I felt fully capable of simply buzzing Luke's head, because anyone can do that. But she was talking about an actual haircut. You know, like, the kind with scissors.
She watched a 5-minute YouTube video on how to give a toddler a haircut and felt uncharacteristically confident. As I raised some doubts, she fell back on, "Well, if it turns out badly you can just buzz his head."
So Ashley went out and bought a cheap pair of haircutting scissors, a cape, combs and spray bottle. We pulled Luke's high chair into the kitchen under the bright fluorescent lights and got to work.
For the record, she was going to cut his hair.
The video she watched was for a haircut very similar to what I usually get — buzzed down on the back and sides and scissor-cut on the top. So I started with the trimmer with a long guard on it.
As some of the hair started coming off, I wasn't really satisfied with the progress, so I took the guard down a little closer. Arguably too close, I noticed as the bottom by his neck started looking pretty thin, so I took it back up a little more as I went higher.
With the back and sides buzzed down a bit, Ashley wet his hair and grabbed the scissors while I entertained Luke with a YouTube video of Sesame Street songs about letters.
She pulled up a little hair and snip, snip, snip. She combed up a bit more and clip, clip.
She stepped back. "I don't know about this," she said, her YouTube video expert confidence evaporating just about as quickly as it came on.
"Well, it's too late for that," I reminded her, having already taken my trimmer to half of Luke's head.
So I traded her my cell phone for the scissors. I mean, I've had plenty of haircuts before, right? The stylist just kind of pulls some hair up between fingers then snips it, right?
So I just started doing that, pulling up clumps of hair, holding it between my two fingers and cutting whatever was above it. I went around his head, snip, snip, clip, clip, until I wasn't really finding any spots that were long anymore. I trimmed a couple long hairs around his bangs and stepped back and he looked...
Not terrible!
The front and top actually looked pretty good. The back and sides... well... they would grow out eventually.
Later that night, after looking at Luke and being embarrassed at how bad parts of it looked, I watched a quickie YouTube video myself and got a few more tips I didn't have before because I hadn't done any research myself before I took the scissors in hand.
I put Luke back in the barber chair before his bath and, using my new knowledge, tried to clean up the sides and back and blend them better with my clippers. And, actually, it did help, taking the haircut from "OK" to "not bad."
I feel more confident that, armed with my new skills, next time will turn out even better.
And, if not, well, Luke can always sport a buzz cut for a month or two.
