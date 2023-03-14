I blow out the candles, turn off the lights and quietly go upstairs to bed. Before closing my own door, I make a quick check down the hall. All the other three bedroom doors are closed, a couple of rooms still have a faint light seeping out from under the door, but soon all the lights will be out and this old house will slumber away with the occupants. By morning, it is a different story. With coffee brewing in my old-fashioned percolator, guests come streaming out of their rooms. What do a daughter-in-law, a figure skating mom and a world class musician all have in common? They are all my guests for a long weekend.
It started with Penny who always comes to town from Wisconsin, to watch her daughter skate. Her daughter is now a senior at Trine, and Penny has been staying with me since the freshman move-in date four years ago. Tara, my daughter-in-law, sent me a note asking if I had a room and a bed for a few days, as she was making the trip up north from St. Pete. “Sure,” I said. I always have an extra room.
As for the world class musician? This was the brainchild of my arts partner, Carolyn. We met Lil’ Rev a few years ago at a ukulele festival. Carolyn met him again in Nashville this winter and heard he was working in Fort Wayne this past weekend. She called me in her “OMG … guess what?” voice. I always have to sit down for these calls. “What if we invite Lil’ Rev up here, and he could stay with you and we could have a small house concert for him. So?” Ha, so what is a girl to say except, “Of course.”
We made a plan for his visit, secured a great location (thank you Janet and Bob), and sent out a few invites for his Friday night concert. There would be cake and coffee and, well, of course, his show.
Everyone arrived promptly at my house carrying books and bags. Lil’ Rev made at least 10 trips, as he brought every instrument he owned (really!) and piled them high in my dining room. With the snow coming down Friday morning, guests were just doing what they do … playing music, rehearsing, writing, reading, and I was also still working in my studio. It was great listening to the cacophony of sounds coming from all the corners of my house. Tara did the cooking and the shoveling, I might add, while Rev and I worked our magic in our own studios.
By late afternoon, we loaded his van again and set out for the house party. Lil’ Rev was an immediate hit with friends and ukulele enthusiasts. Carolyn was, of course, over the moon. So was I. The concert continued for more than two hours to a delighted crowd.
Once again, the van was loaded up and everything was carried into my dining room. Sometimes the magic doesn’t just happen on the stage, it happens in the dining room, and that was the case this weekend. We all sat around the table until late, telling stories. Lil’ Rev and I know so many of the same folks in the storytelling/folk music world so we shared all of those experiences. Penny and Lil’ Rev are both from Wisconsin, so they had many similar experiences, too. Tara just loved being part of this magical weekend.
By Sunday night at our Oscars party (just me, Carolyn and Elten), we reflected on the wonderful weekend. “We did it again,” we told each other, and we did.
By Monday morning my house was once again empty. Tara left for Florida, Penny back to Wisconsin, and Lil’ Rev on to Ohio, for more concerts.
I lingered over Monday morning coffee, reflecting on the weekend. The echo of music still filled each corner of this house. Music, laughter, voices came tumbling down the stairs. It was a great weekend for figure skating as Trine won the Thunder Classic and Penny’s daughter placed first. Tara went home with more stories than she knew possible. Lil’ Rev thanked me over and over and presented me with a sweatshirt and a handful of cd’s.
As I headed upstairs to start the work, I noticed a new saying on my wall. Surrounded by hearts and musical notes, Lil’ Rev wrote, “A Home with lots of Heart.”
I smiled as I gathered sheets and towels, some weekends are just full of magic!
