Alieta’s granddaughter, Honor, 4, is the middle child of three and sometimes gets lost in the hubbub of a family of five. So, once in a while Honor comes to spend the afternoon with Alieta — they call it “Honor Day” and she gets some special attention. Recently was one of those days. After a couple hours of making Jack-O-Lanterns and other fun things Honor went outside to play. Pretty soon she came running inside and ran directly to Alieta and said, dead serious, “Hey, did you know some people live with their grandma?” Ahh, I knew our Honor Day had been a success! — Alieta Graft of Avilla
Kim spent a super fun day with their grandson, Dane, 5. “Golly, that little guy makes me laugh!” she said, adding, “I was so proud of him today. We were at Crazy Pinz and he wanted to redeem some of the tickets he had won. The young man working at the booth didn’t notice us and Dane said to him. “Excuse me, Sir, can you help me?” Kudos to Dane’s dad and mom, Joel and Melinda Pippenger. The young man working looked at Kim with total astonishment at Dane’s manners. “I was one very proud grammy!” Kim said. — Kim Heinlen Pippenger of Fort Wayne
Our son Paul teaches tennis in Key West. Some of his students are quite young and doing remarkably well. But you never know what to expect. For example, Juliana, who just turned 5, started attending a Catholic school. Halfway through a recent lesson, during a rally, Paul noticed Juliana starting to make expressions with her face that indicated deep thought. He was wondering what was on her mind. Then she blurted out, “Did you know, Coach Paul, that I can make a heart with my hands?!” — Paul Housholder of Key West
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I hope they have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
