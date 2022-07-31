Diane and I attend Plymouth First United Methodist Church. Last Sunday, as a part of her “Small Talk With Pastor Lauren”, Pastor Lauren showed a symbol to the kids. Immediately, they all identified it as the Nike symbol. They were all equally familiar with the Nike motto “Just Do It.” This has been its motto since my children were wearing their shoes.
Nike suggests that rather than talking about sports, working out, running, or other forms of exercise, we just do them. And if you do, you are going to need Nike equipment. For a healthy life exercise is important, especially on a regular basis. Unfortunately, people talk a great deal about the need to exercise, but never seem to get around to doing it. There is always some reason to put it off.
Exodus 3:1-4:17 is the story of the call of Moses. When Moses encounters the Lord in the midst of a burning bush, the Lord calls Moses to bring the Israelites out of Egypt. In response, Moses keeps coming up with excuses. “Who am I, that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the Israelites out of Egypt? (Exodus 3:11)” “Suppose I go to the Israelites and say to them, ‘The God of your fathers has sent me to you.’ And they ask me, ‘What is his name?’ Then what shall I tell them? (Exodus 3:13) “What if they do not believe me or listen to me and say, ‘The Lord did not appear to you’?” (Exodus 4:1) “O Lord, I have never been eloquent, neither in the past nor since you have spoken to your servant. I am slow of speech and tongue (Exodus 4:10) “O Lord, please send someone else to do it (Exodus 4:13).
The Lord responds to each of Moses’ excuses. To the first, God tells Moses He will be with him. To the second, God tells Moses to tell the people “I am” has sent him. To the third, God gives him a staff that becomes a snake when thrown on the ground. To the fourth, God tells him He will help Moses speak. And to the fifth, God says his brother Aaron can help. In reading this passage I have always wondered why the Lord did not tell Moses “Quit making excuses, just do what I ask?”
There is an old adage that says our actions speak louder than our words. The Book of James puts it this way. “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like“ (James 1:22) “In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action is dead” (James 2:17). I John tells us “Dear children, let us not love with words or tongue, but with actions and in truth” (I John 3:18). There is something to be said about doing due diligence in deciding what action to take. However, there comes a point when it is time to quit analyzing and planning, and do something. Very often we need to make the decision to fish or cut bait.
The kids who came forward for “Small Talk with Pastor Lauren” last Sunday, exhibited by their response to Pastor Lauren’s question, they have learned an important life lesson. There come points in our life, where we need to quit talking and do something. While Nike’s goal is to sell their products, in their marketing, they are teaching all of us an essential life lesson.
A scriptural index of past articles can be found at musingsfromtheheartland.com.
