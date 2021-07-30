Joni Lazoff said Emmy, 7, wants to be an animal doctor when she grows up and work at the zoo. Ally, 10, wants to be “a teacher, a mom and a celebrity!”
+++
Earlier this week our oldest daughter, Dorothy (Dolly) Dankel of Bergen, Norway, celebrated her birthday. They were staying in a family cabin by a fjord and while we talked with Dolly, we watched their youngest, Mari, 3, playing near the rocks and water. Everyone else was gone at the time.
Dolly speaks English to all three of their children. But their everyday language is Norwegian. Mari, who loves to sing, was singing in the distance while we talked. Dolly said one day Mari was singing “Lalala la la la lalala ...” Dolly couldn’t make out the words, so she asked her what she was singing. “English!” Mari replied.
+++
Halfway through our conversation, Mari came up and whispered in Dolly’s ear: “Don’t forget to tell them it’s your birthday!”
+++
We asked Mari, who goes to preschool all-day, what she wants to be when she grows up. She said, “A teacher at my school.” Dolly said that for some reason, every school that Mari sees, she calls “my school!”
+++
Our nephew Shane Housholder is the father of Grayson, 6; when asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Grayson said, “I want to be what you are, Dad!”
On another occasion, Shane told Grayson, “You sure ask a lot of questions.” He replied, “I’m just trying to get smarter!”
+++
Courtney Zuehsow said their youngest, Tia, 3, wants “to have a shop and sell lots of neat things and put the money in my piggy bank.”
+++
And here are more replies submitted by moms who saw last week’s column featuring what kids want to be when they grow up: Katherine Thompson — Natalie says a doctor and a ballerina! Brady Jones — a “scooter seller;” Laura Charles — Aidan has wanted to be a doctor since he was 5.
+++
Cindy Bevington Olmstead, a former colleague of mine, sent this about her first grandchild, Holly, who today is in her 20s and has a 1-year-old of her own. When Holly was about 5 she told Cindy she wanted to be a rock star when she grew up, and then she added, “And I can’t wait to grow up so I can see what kind of limo I’m going to have!” Talk about positive thinking!
Cindy added “it might be fun to do a story about what people are doing today versus what they said they wanted to do when they were young. It’s amazing how few people actually follow their dreams. For example, I graduated in a class of nearly 600. Out of that class, only one other person besides me actually ended up doing what they said from a very young age what they wanted to do. From the day I could walk and talk I said I wanted to be a writer, and that’s what I did.”
+++
Diane Mapes of Auburn said, “I wanted to be a nurse from the time I was 10 and that’s what I did for 47 years!”
+++
Here is a story from three decades ago. When Paul was very young he brought home a report card with all his skills marked as “Satisfactory.” But on closer inspection, I discovered an “Unsatisfactory” — handwriting. “Paul, you need to work on your writing ... You need to write clearly so people can read it,” I said. “But Mom,” he protested, “I’m going to be a doctor!”
+++
Please ask your children and/or grandchildren or neighbor kids what they want to be when they grow up and, if you wish, let me know what they say for use in a future column. When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. You can email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 or submit stories at funnykids.com. Thank you!
