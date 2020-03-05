Two weeks ago I was returning home after an evening out. With me were weekend guests and good friends, Vicki and Cem Basman. It was well past dark. We crept up the lane, crested the slight hill, and proceeded down towards the garden and garage beyond. Just prior to the garden the old field comes to a corner covered in prairie plants, now dormant in winter. There too stands the remnant of an old sour cherry tree.
It last produced decent cherries years ago and over the past few years slowly died limb by limb. Last year was clearly its last and I trimmed off the smaller dead branches before they broke and fell into the lawn. I left standing the main trunk and a few stubs of the larger limbs so that birds would have a place to perch and maybe me a place to hang a hummingbird or oriole feeder near the garden.
What a treat that night coming home! The tree is just 10 feet off the lane and the highest stub maybe 8 feet off the ground. Upon the tallest stub, in the glow of the headlights, was distinctive form, clearly not a part of the branch. It was light-colored, streaked, narrow and about two-thirds the size of a 2-liter bottle. At the top were two long tufts! It blinked yellow eyes, turned, and flew off into darkness!
Vicki in the front passenger seat and I exclaimed simultaneously, “long-eared owl!” Though neither of us had seen one in years, nor have had common or frequent experiences with them, we knew instantly what it was.
Indiana sightings of this species are rare and for the most part limited to winter and to northern Indiana. Long-eared owls are more northern, preferring boreal and coniferous forests. They come south occasionally and spend winters with us. Normally if this happens, it is the type of winter where we have other northern owls come south, such as short-eared and snowy owls. This year, I have heard reports of only a few scattered short-eared owls and no long-eared or snowy owls.
So this one tonight was both a surprise and a real treat. Owls are basically nocturnal and the long-eared is the most so. It hunts in mostly open areas for small mammals, sometime birds, and insects. During the day they stay well hidden in dense vegetation, often in a pine grove or small cluster of conifers.
Their presence in summer is much rarer. During the Indiana Breeding Bird Atlas census period from 1985-90 there were only a few breeding season records and only one confirmed nesting in Noble County. Encounters are mostly in winter months and rare at that.
The owls seem very loyal to their winter roosts and often return to the same sites in subsequent years. I know of a small cluster of white cedars and white pines at an old, abandoned homestead east of Mongo, in the Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area. For several consecutive winters, a small group of long-eared owls called those conifers home. They seemed unbothered by occasional birders/visitors stopping by, peering through evergreen branches, searching for, finding, and looking at their streaked breasts backed up to inner tree trunks.
A more remarkable winter roost was discovered back in the winter of 1985-86. At Parkside Elementary School, not far from downtown LaGrange, there stood a tall, lone, white spruce in the playground. Playing with classmates under that spruce tree was fourth grader Sam Plew. I knew Sam from my days as Pokagon State Park interpreter. Already then, Sam was a birding enthusiast and budding naturalist.
I’m not sure who first discovered it, but Sam confirmed it, a long-eared owl perched high in that spruce tree, among green needles. It too seemed unconcerned with all the attention, as curious kids and teachers gathered below, pointed out, and admired their playground friend. It remained for much of the winter, delighting people by day, and leaving to hunt by night. Today Mr. Plew teaches fifth grade in that very same school! He reports that the tree top was snapped by a tornado that ripped through town two years ago. While the top is gone and the owl gone, Sam Plew’s memory of that winter’s surprise is not.
Following recent snowfalls I have been checking under the clusters of evergreens on our property. I’m hoping to find the pellets they cough up after nightly meals. I’ll then hopefully discover where a winter roost might be.
If I find pellets, a significant number of pellets, I can conclude we have a winter roost. If none are found, we may have had just that one owl flying by, stopping momentarily for us to get a glimpse, and continuing on to another winter location, doing what long-eared owls do … and maybe surprising someone else.
