The blame game is as old as time and it continues strong today.
Results of misplaced blame can be tragic, such as during the 1300s when many Christians blamed the Jews for the Black Death — the twin scourges of bubonic plague and anthrax — that wiped out one-third of Europe’s population (about 20 million people).
One of the final chapters of Norman F. Cantor’s 2002 book “In the Wake of the Plague,” is titled “The Jewish Conspiracy.”
Cantor writes that blaming Jews for the Black Death began in 1348, near Geneva, Switzerland, when “a certain Jew named Agimet, after twice ‘being put to torture a little,’ as was allowed in continental Roman-based law,” confessed to throwing poison and venom in wells, cisterns and springs around Venice, Italy, and in other cities including Toulouse, France, and in wells near the Mediterranean sea.
Later in the chapter, Cantor quotes from the Chronicle of Strasbourg in Alsace, a mainly German city that belonged to the French kingdom. Strasbourg was the only French province where Jews could still reside legally, having been expelled from the rest of France in 1306.
The Chronicle states, “In the matter of this plague the Jews throughout the world were reviled and accused in all lands of having caused it through the poison which they are said to have put into the water and the wells — that is what they were accused of — and for this reason the Jews were burnt all the way from the Mediterranean into Germany, but not in Avignon for the pope protected them there.”
The leaders of Strasbourg were urged to “burn their Jews” but they resisted. My husband Terry’s ancestors, the Haushalters, were from the Strasbourg area. Haushalter, letter for letter, became Housholder.
“However, in Basel (in Switzerland, but not far from Strasbourg) the citizens marched to the city-hall and compelled the council to take an oath that they would burn the Jews, and that they would allow no Jews to enter the city for the next two hundred years.”
Still the deputies (leaders) of Strasbourg said “they knew no evil” of the Jews but there was “great indignation and clamor” against the deputies. The town council of Strasbourg that wanted to save the Jews was deposed and a new council gave in to the mob, who then arrested the Jews.
Terry and I are assuming that his ancestors were on the original town council (the good guys) of Strasbourg. He will do more research.
Cantor writes that the popular belief in France and Germany that the Jews were responsible for the Black Death was exacerbated by “a visibly lower incidence of the plague among Jews.”
Why the lower incidence? The Jews were segregated into quarters within cities. This cut them off from the rodents on the wharves and the cattle in the countryside, the main carriers of the plague and anthrax.
“In addition, rabbinical law prescribed personal cleanliness, good housekeeping and highly selective diets.”
Seven hundred years ago the Jews were doing what health professionals are urging us to do today: isolation, washing and choose wisely what to eat.
Today we must resist every temptation to blame the coronavirus on a country, ethnicity or people.
But social distancing doesn’t preclude long walks in nature. Tuesday afternoon Terry and I walked around Bixler Lake. We saw a number of runners, a few walkers and several children.
Spending time in nature is a good way to get out of the house while still social distancing.
Nature lifts our mood and gets us away from the internet ... although much of value can be found online, for those who seek it.
My cousin, Diane Collier of Michigan, wrote me that she has “been impressed with the different ways businesses, organizations and such are finding to contribute to kids’ educational and creative downtime (online)” while schools are closed.
For example, the Cincinnati Zoo, she said, is putting on a class every afternoon — cincinnatizoo.org/home-safari-resources. Each day a different animal at the zoo is featured.
She added that 12 or more world-class museums are posting virtual tours of their museums. “Great for nursing homes as well,” she added.
Diane continued, “Our Meijer Gardens is giving virtual tours of their butterfly exhibit.”
The Meijer Gardens website has this message:
“We are acutely aware that we are an oasis of joy providing a much-needed place of well-being to our members and guests. We will open again as soon as we are safely able to do so. In the meantime, please tune in daily to our Facebook page (@MeijerGardens) where we will be hosting live Virtual Visits every day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this rapidly changing situation. Please follow our website — MeijerGardens.org — and social media channels for updates.”
Their webpage about the butterfly exhibit has lots of wonderful pictures also, Diane said.
Diane continued, “And Comcast (in our area) has dropped data charges ... everyone has unlimited data for the time being. There are a lot of unsung heroes!”
Thank you, Diane, and thank you to the unsung heroes — especially the health care workers and people helping the needy and infirm — here in the U.S. and around the globe.
