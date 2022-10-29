Thursday, Oct. 20, Diane and I attended the “Senior Expo” which was held at Plymouth Riverside Intermediate School. As we were having lunch, which was provided by Miller’s Merry Manor, in the cafeteria, I noticed all the signage on the walls around the room. The following five posters that took up the north wall caught my attention.
POSTER #1, DREAM
“If you can imagine it, you can achieve it.
If you dream it, you can become it.” William A. Ward
POSTER #2, BELIEVE
“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Walt Disney
POSTER #3, ACHIEVE
“We can do anything as long as we stick to it long enough” Helen Keller
POSTER #4, SUCCEED
“To succeed, jump as quickly at opportunities as you do at conclusions.” Benjamin Franklin
POSTER #5, EXCELLENCE
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” Aristotle
The four posters reminded me of a passage from Joel, where the prophet spoke about a future outpouring of God’s vital force that will break all barriers separating people within society. “Then afterward I will pour out my spirit on all flesh; your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions. Even on the male and female slaves, in those days I will pour out my spirit (Joel 2:28, 29)
We live in a time when our world seems to be filled with all kinds of barriers separating people. Nations are pitted against nations. Political parties are at each other’s throats. As a result of the increasing crime rate, people are afraid, which has resulted in them deserting cities. The public schools are in turmoil. We have just come out of a two-year period of separation, created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With their posters in the cafeteria, the faculty and staff of the Plymouth Riverside Intermediate School are encouraging their students to succeed, which starts with them dreaming dreams and having visions. They need to believe, strive to achieve, and make taking responsibility a habit. They have also given them five examples of persons who succeeded by dreaming dreams and having visions: William A. Ward, Walt Disney, Helen Keller, Benjamin Franklin, and Aristotle.
I am sure that Plymouth Riverside Intermediate School is not the only school in our country that is encouraging their students to dream dreams and have visions. It will be interesting to see how, over the next generation, current students influenced by the message on the five posters, address the barriers that seem so prevalent in our society today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.