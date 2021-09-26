KENDALLVILLE — It’s been more than a month since the story originally published, but a comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated Hoosiers contracting COVID-19, being hospitalized and dying was the most-read story of the week again.
The story, originally published Aug. 15, analyzed COVID-19 numbers for 2021, showing that the vast majority of new virus activity was occurring among Indiana’s unvaccinated population.
The highly infectious delta variant has led to more breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers since, but the rates still remain extremely lopsided, with the vast majority of the virus’ impact being suffered by people who haven’t been immunized or caught the bug previously.
The story has now picked up nearly 50,000 views all-time and is the No. 2 most-read story ever on kpcnews.com, trailing behind the current record holder with 51,831 total views.
This week’s Top 10 had multiple stories that debuted prior to this past week but remain popular:
1) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 4,820 pageviews (49,805 total)
2) One year later, Howe man involved in accident reunites with his guardian angel — 3,098 pageviews (11,971 total)
3) Man facing arson charge — 2,525 pageviews
4) Officers deescalate gun standoff — 1,123 pageviews (2,099 total)
5) Vandalism around historic bridge a concern — 1,017 pageviews
6) Cromwell man acquitted in molest case — 1,011 pageviews
7) Kimmell man faces another felony — 879 pageviews
8) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 761 pageviews (20,044 total)
9) Child suffered multiple injuries before dying — 708 pageviews (19,674 total)
10) Kendallville pocket park construction underway — 678 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about COVID-19 activity starting to level off across the state, an update about Kendallville’s new pocket park and details about redistricting were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 20: New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have leveled off after increases throughout all of July and August. But deaths remain high, at more than 40 per day over the last week. Noble County passed 100 deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020 — 5,777 people reached, 22 reactions, four shares, 50 comments
Sept. 22: The park is located across from City Hall and is just the latest improvement as Kendallville continues to chip away at a downtown transformation — 5,677 people reached, 39 reactions, 15 shares, seven comments
Sept. 16: Local reps had their district boundaries shifted a bit, but Reps. Abbott, Smaltz and Zent will serve the four-county area — 3,776 people reached, six reaction, three shares, one comment
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a man being charged with arson, a new candidate entering the District 14 Indiana Senate race and the Kendallville pocket park story were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 21: (The Herald Republican) Man allegedly torches a car and camper in his yard in rural Angola — 2,395 people reached, 91 reactions, 51 shares, 55 comments
Sept. 21: (The Star) Johnson ready to throw his hat in the ring for District 14 Senate seat — 4,588 people reached, 72 reactions, 31 shares, one comment
Sept. 22: (The News Sun) Big donations helped take Kendallville’s pocket park from fundraising to construction in less than four months. While the park won’t be 100% done until next year, the bones should be done by Christmastime — 6,083 people reached, 107 reactions, 25 shares, 12 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.