KENDALLVILLE — A big meth bust in the Wolf Lake area was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
William A. White, 46, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 350W, Albion, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday and booked into the Noble County Jail and formally charged in Noble Superior Court 1 with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
After police had determined that the registration on the motorcycle did not match the vehicle, Dubea executed a traffic stop on South Main Street in Wolf Lake Monday evening. Dubea then walked his K-9 around the motorcycle, and the dog allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, a search of the right saddlebag on the motorcycle led to the discovery of a black nylon bag. Inside the bag, Dubea allegedly located a clear bag “with a large amount of white crystal shard-like substance.”
The substances in the clear plastic bags allegedly field tested positive for methamphetamine. The aggregate weight of the three bags and the substance inside was 369.2 grams, which is the equivalent of 12.8 ounces.
The story was viewed more than 3,200 times to top the most-read list this week.
The Top 10 most-read stories from July 28-Aug. 3 included:
1) Albion man arrested on dealing charge — 3,273 pageviews
2) Crash kills Albion man — 2,142 pageviews
3) Bikers sting leads to arrest of Angola man — 1,805 pageviews
4) Meadery coming to downtown Auburn — 1,675 pageviews
5) Baker resigns as Lakeland superintendent — 1,436 pageviews
6) Fremont police officer facing two felony charges — 1,382 pageviews
7) Heather Harmon (obituary) — 994 pageviews
8) Individuals identified in Monday shooting — 942 pageviews
9) One person escapes, rabbit dies in fire — 886 pageviews
10) Driver crashes after swerving to miss deer — 783 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the big meth bust, a fatal SUV vs. motorcycle accident and proposed upgrades to S.R. 3 and Waits Road in Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
July 28: (Shared from The Albion New Era) Traffic stop nets a huge amount of meth — 8,422 people reached, 56 reactions, 27 shares, 19 comments
July 31: (Shared from The Albion New Era) The motorcycle was struck by a Chevy Tahoe — 6,851 people reached, 24 reactions, seven shares, three comments
July 28: (Shared from The News Sun) The project would cost about $1 million and could be started next summer and done before winter, with the hope of reducing “conflict points” where vehicles could collide — 5,193 people reached, eight reactions, 10 shares, three comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a new apartment complex coming to Angola, a proposed golf cart ordinance in Butler and Lakeland’s superintendent resigning topped this week’s top posts.
July 29: (The Herald Republican) New apartments coming on Maumee Street — 2,366 people reached, 57 reactions, 11 shares, 10 comments
Aug. 3: (The Star) Butler council to consider new golf cart ordinance — 2,681 people reached, five reactions, three shares
July 29: (The News Sun) After just one year, Lakeland Superintendent Greg Baker has stepped down — 13,429 people reached, 45 reactions, six shares, 18 comments
