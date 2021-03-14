Some of the most common questions I hear have to do with testing for immunity, either after having had COVID-19 or having been vaccinated. So, I was extremely interested when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued an emergency use authorization for a new test to detect COVID-19 infections, which is significantly different from the tests that already exist.
Unlike tests that detect the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) or antibodies to that virus, the new test, called T-Detect COVID, developed by researchers at Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies, looks for signals of past infections in the body’s immune system.
This test is specifically for the T cells that help the body’s immune system to remember what its viral enemies look like. Researchers had already shown that the various T cells floating around in an individual’s blood reflect the diseases they have encountered, years later in many cases.
The test process involves mapping parts of a virus we call antigens to their matching receptors on the surface of T cells. The next step is trying to unlock that information to help diagnose past infections.
That challenge involves a lot of data, 300,000 to 400,000 T cells, on average. In a population of people, they were looking at hundreds of millions, and then ultimately billions of T cells.
So, in 2018, the researchers developed a partnership with Microsoft to build up the cloud infrastructure and machine learning models necessary to deal with those massive amounts of data. They worked together with a team from Microsoft one day a week to build a complete map of which T cells bind to which antigens.
When SARS-CoV-2 started gaining speed, they focused a large part of their teams’ efforts on COVID-19. By June 2020, they were able to access blood samples from people who had been infected with the coronavirus and sequence the genomes of the appropriate T cell receptors.
Then, they could compare that dataset to their control group, which was the database of T cell receptor sequences they had been working on for years, and within two months, they had collected enough data to publish their first results.
The machine learning models necessary to develop the T-Detect test, in the end, are said to be relatively straightforward. COVID-19 is a viral infection that drives a raging T cell response. Therefore, you can find the exact same T cell receptors in many people. That allows for the use of a relatively simple statistical approach, resulting in a sensitivity of 97.1% and 100% specificity.
The emergency use authorization (EUA) issued by the FDA reflects that first approach, but is not the end of the test’s evolution. The algorithm determines whether a blood sample’s T cell receptors say “Yes” or “No” regarding previous COVID infection.
Those T cell responses, though, can vary depending on the version of a virus involved.
With mutations and other variants coming, research and development continues to improve the test. At some point, when the test reaches a new threshold of sensitivity and specificity, they plan to file a second version of the test for the FDA’s review.
The Adaptive Biotechnologies researchers have three areas of focus in the coming months. One area is to improve the current testing algorithm to make sure they continue to have a great test as the virus continues to mutate.
The second is to turn the company’s T cell expertise toward other questions surrounding COVID-19, including the impact of long term COVID that some call long COVID or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) as well as looking at the efficacy and durability of the immune response created by different vaccines.
The third area is to continue work on other diagnostics, for conditions like celiac disease and multiple sclerosis. Before the pandemic, they were focused on developing a proof-of-concept diagnostic for Lyme disease.
For now, the T-Detect COVID test appears to be an interesting addition to our struggle with this pandemic. I hope it becomes useful at a practical and individual level. Time will tell as we all travel this path together.
