Two weeks ago, I reported on a Sagamore of the Wabash award to former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder of Fort Wayne. It’s the highest ceremonial honor an Indiana governor can give.
Souder invited me to provide exclusive coverage of his award. Because he’s receiving chemotherapy for cancer, his energy is limited, and he wished to speak with only one reporter instead of sitting through several interviews or staging the usual public presentation.
I met Souder during his first campaign for Congress in 1994, and I covered his visits to DeKalb County over the next 16 years of his career. Few active journalists, if any, go back that far with him.
It turns out that Souder thought my reporting always was fair and accurate, which led to his invitation. I didn’t think he had time to notice what I wrote about him, but I guess elected officials pay attention to their press clippings.
From the beginning, Souder became one of my favorite political figures to interview. He always told insightful and entertaining stories.
The first time I discovered he could weave a good tale, we were waiting out a lengthy delay for him to speak at a local political event. With nothing else to do for nearly an hour, Souder began describing his adventure-filled trips overseas to war zones and —because he focused on fighting illegal drugs — to nations terrorized by narcotics kingpins.
My recent chat with him about the Sagamore Award held true to Souder’s style of meandering conversation and self-aware humor.
“Somebody once said, ‘If you ask Souder what time it is, he’ll tell you how to build a watch,’” he joked about himself.
I’ve been conducting a lot of long interviews lately, but Souder topped them all at two-hours-plus.
He began his political career as a congressional staff member. After winning election to the House, he gained a reputation for his attention to detail. That level of studiousness seems to be rare among lawmakers.
One legislator told Souder that “other senators think I’m an intellectual” because he would read an entire one-page summary of an issue. He then encouraged Souder to boil his typical 20-page reports down to a half-page.
He might as well have asked Souder to jump over the Washington Monument.
Souder snitched that some members of Congress would read the beginning of a long report, then a few paragraphs in the middle and a sentence or two at the end, as a way to fool their staffers into thinking they digested the whole thing.
It’s impossible for a busy member of Congress to read everything he or she should, Souder said, but he gave it a valiant try.
Once, he and a colleague dove into a deliberately deceptive bill that was supposed to help the agriculture industry. As they followed its twisting trail, they discovered that only one company in California was eligible for its harvest of cash.
Souder always desired to be named chairman of a congressional committee. Instead, his party’s leaders kept appointing him as a vice chairman, because they trusted him to do the thankless chore of studying the issues while the committee chairs enjoyed the spotlight.
Souder’s career ended prematurely with some unwanted attention. You’ve probably noticed that I’ve been avoiding that elephant in the room until now.
I thought it would be inappropriate in the positive context, so my Sagamore story didn’t mention the well-known fact that Souder resigned from Congress in 2010 after admitting a romantic affair with a part-time staff member.
In the immediate aftermath, Souder handled the fallout as nobly as possible, resigning immediately, apologizing profusely for his conduct and making no excuses.
Since then, Souder has set the gold standard for bouncing back from the bottom. Clearly, he’s regained the respect of Gov, Eric Holcomb, but also from many of his fellow Republicans. Souder mended his marriage to his wife, Diane, and they’ve now been together more than 40 years.
I’m impressed by how the Souders saved their relationship. They should write a book of advice.
Instead, Souder has been wearing out keyboards by writing about his favorite topics of baseball history and Indiana politics. He co-authored a new, 296-page book about the history of television in Fort Wayne.
Now, he’s pouring his energy into his fight against cancer and bravely sharing every detail with his Facebook friends. It’s just like Souder: Ask him how he’s feeling, and he’ll explain chemotherapy.
Dave Kurtz, retired editor of The Star, is a contributing writer for KPC Media Group.
