The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of how uncertain life can be. In a moment our whole life can change from one of order and certainty to chaos and ambiguity. Such disruptions can happen on a personal level as a result of illness or misadventure; on a regional level as a result of storms, tornadoes and floods and in the case of the coronavirus pandemic on a global scale.
Any time we have any kind of a medical procedure we are asked to sign a consent form that enumerates all of the known possible risks. In most instances, the chances of something going wrong are quite small and the benefits of having the procedure far outweigh the risks.
There is very little we do in life that does not involve some risk. Every time we get in a car there is the possibility of having a fatal accident.
Most of us live our lives unconscious of the chances we take every day. We move forward with confidence and assurance that everything will be “OK.” Nevertheless, there is always the possibility that something may go wrong, and all of our best laid plans will go up in smoke. If this is the case, how?
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “Do not store for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break in and steal; but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is there your heart will be also.” (Matt. 6:19-21) If Jesus was giving this sermon today he might want to add “virus” to the list of things that can consume our treasure.
Jesus’ saying is a reminder that everything under the sun is in a state of decay and dissolution. Eventually, everything will pass away. The only thing that is eternal is God. Hope for the future is to be found by putting our trust in this eternal God as He has been revealed to us in Jesus Christ who will see us through an unknown future.
The title song from the 1994 award-winning album by Alison Krauss and the Cox Family, would seem to have special meaning during this difficult time. Alison wrote: “I don’t know about tomorrow, I just live from day to day. I don’t borrow from its sunshine for its skies may turn to gray. I don’t worry o’er the future for I know what Jesus said, and today I’ll walk beside Him for He knows what is ahead. Many things about tomorrow I don’t seem to understand, but I know who holds tomorrow, and I know who holds my hand.”
In verse three, Alison makes reference to where in the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus talks about how since God takes care of the birds of the air, He will more surely take care of us during hard times. “I don’t know about tomorrow, it may bring me poverty, but the One who feeds the sparrow is the One who stands by me and the path that is my portion may be through the flame or flood, but His presence goes before me and it’s covered with his Blood.”
History is a reminder that uncertainty is a part of the human experience. Today’s coronavirus pandemic harkens back to the flu pandemic of 1918. A visit to graveyards across Indiana, will show a disproportionate amount of burials during that year. In high school European history, I read about the Black Plagues which swept the continent. And just like civilization made it through previous pandemics, it will make it through today. Furthermore, we as individuals will make it through, if we put our hand in the hand of the one who holds tomorrow.
