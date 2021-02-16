As I write this, a snowstorm is bearing down on half the states in the nation. Winter isn’t fun with its cloudy days, treacherous driving, long dark nights, short daylight hours and cold in varying degrees. The one joy of the season — at least for kids and kids-at-heart — is sledding!
I consider my sledding skills in the “expert” category because I’ve been down a snowy hill on everything from a scoop shovel to an upside-down car hood. My favorites are the traditional runner sled with the hands-or-feet moveable steering, or the long wooden toboggan that would hold four or five of us.
Plastic sleds are a lighter load to carry back up the hill, but have their own problems, as you will see.
My siblings and I grew up in a hilly, country neighborhood on one of the highest elevations in DeKalb County. Our farm was the epicenter for good sledding with the highest, steepest and longest hills in the neighborhood.
The upside-down car hood was courtesy of the neighbor boys. We put the top side down and eight of us piled on the underside. The first trip down was slow because the snow was still fluffy, but that soon changed. Our combined weight packed the snow down into a slick track that got faster with each downhill run.
Our bunny slope was the big hill in our yard. For whatever the reason, the bank barn and a couple of sheds were built on top of the hill with the house and two outbuildings at the bottom. Dad was a dairy farmer, so every day’s work, milking and chores started with a climb up that hill.
We dragged our sleds up to the barn to start the run down past the house, with the goal of stopping before we hit the outbuildings or the pasture field fence — which was electrified. When we were younger, it was enough to stop at the bottom without hitting anything — especially Mom and Dad’s car.
New thrills beckoned as we grew into the teen years. The challenge then was to lengthen the ride by steering the sled just right at the bottom of the hill to make the turn and ride to the end of the driveway — without going out into the road or over the 15-foot embankment into Dad’s hay field on the other side.
The bigger, steeper hills of the cow pasture field called us, too. The sled run there was a good quarter-mile, from the top of the hill next to the road all the way across the field to the farm’s line fence.
The downside was a long, much slower trek back up the hill to the starting point, dragging the sled all the way. We didn’t have any four-wheelers then to haul us back up the hill.
The snow had to be a certain depth in the pasture field to be good sledding to cover the grass, rocks and other little obstacles — cow pies frozen to the ground. We soon discovered the frozen fertilizer was lethal to the plastic saucer sleds, especially in very cold temperatures. Hitting a frozen cow pie was the same as hitting a rock — the blow split the plastic sleds in half and left us sitting on the ground.
Our sledding escapades had an astonishing lack of adult supervision — at least by today’s helicopter-parent standards. We had enough sense to wear our boots and gloves without Mom telling us, and when we did get cold, we had sense enough to go indoors. Sometimes Dad pushed the sled to get us started down the hill, but most of the time we amused ourselves without the potentially disapproving eyes of any adults.
I wonder sometimes how I’ve lived to be this old.
Mom and Dad didn’t find out about some of our more daredevil stunts until years later, when we were past the point of getting into trouble for doing dumb stuff. By then we were parents ourselves. Even so, some of those stories gave my parents chills after the fact.
Here’s one.
My dad was a school bus driver for many years, so his bus was always parked at the perimeter of the yard near the two aforementioned outbuildings at the bottom of the hill. On this day, the bus spanned the open space between the two buildings.
I was about 12 then, and my sister Shirley is a year younger. Our preteen minds wondered if we could thread the sled under the bus between the front and back wheels. The bus sat up high, like a truck, with plenty of daylight underneath it.
Challenge accepted.
Shirley and I got a good running start at the top, with me steering in front and Shirley behind me. We hurled ourselves and the sled down the hill toward that open space.
As we sped toward the bus, we realized we didn’t have enough clearance in our upright positions.
“Duck,” we yelled to each other.
We laid flat on our backs on the sled as it slid smoothly and neatly under the bus and came out in the open space on the other side.
We sat up and looked at each other, then at where we had just been. It was a miracle we didn’t decapitate ourselves. We made a sisters’ pact right then.
“Don’t tell Mom.”
“I won’t if you won’t.”
