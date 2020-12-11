“But whenever anyone turns to the Lord, the veil is taken away. Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. And we, who with unveiled faces all reflect the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into the likeness with ever increasing glory, which comes from the Lord who is the Spirit.” — Second Corinthians 3:16-18
I have done a lot of reflection in the recent days about a number of things: what 2020 has done to the world around us, the major influencers, the brokenness, the division that has taken place in our country/communities/churches/families, the mental anguish that many are feeling because of the unknown. I pondered upon what caused all of this to take place, wondering if there is anything that could change the direction which we allow ourselves to be headed for. And then the Lord gave me an epiphany which I would like to share with you.
While watching the news about the changing of the Constitution of the United States being in jeopardy, I began to think deeply about what exactly the Constitution is. Now before I go any further, I want all to understand that I’m a full supporter of the Constitution of the United States and the rights and the laws that he gives us and I am not speaking against. This being said, I began to think about how can it get its power? After all, it is simply a piece of paper. This piece of paper governs the United States. It is an inanimate object which has tremendous power over those who believe in it and follow it. And as the Lord unveiled his epiphany unto me, I began to think deeper and apart from this particular springboard. I began to ask myself if this has the ability to have such power, what else do we empower just by giving ourselves to that particular object/virtue/authority?
I began to think deeper and deeper and discovered that everything that we engage in we empower to have some form of control over us, if not complete control over us. Think about this for a moment: anxiety, fears, uncertainties, the darkness, doubts, provision/inability to provide, pride. How many times do we allow these to have complete control over our thoughts, our rationale, and our very lives?
Allow me to provide a visual here: because we empower our low self-esteem, we allowed this to make us believe that we have little to no value in the lives of others. That low self-esteem can cause us to have doubts in our spouses/significant others that is unfounded and yet it causes us to believe the lies it can produce that may be that we are being cheated on, that our spouses/significant others believe themselves to be “stuck” in a relationship rather than allowing them to love and cherish us the way that they want to and desire to? Too many times we empower the wrong thought processes and belief systems that control us and sometimes paralyze us from moving forward. What if we were to switch that around and to instead of empowering the negative, we empower the positive? What changes would be produced in our lives that would make life worth living once again?
Imagine yourself being able to overcome your fear of darkness by understanding that the darkness is only a shadow that blankets all the things that we see in the light. Picture yourself being able to empower a positive self-esteem in your value and capabilities rather than being enslaved by the low self-esteem that tries to hold you stagnant. Pondered the joy in the love that you can experience and share with others as you take your focus off the negativity that this world is producing and being able to change your focus towards the goodness that we see others doing on a regular basis. How will the simple things help change your life?
The passage that was provided for you, what do you see in its words? When we remove the veil from our eyes and see clearly with nothing blocking our vision, we get a chance to see the freedoms that we can have in our lives if we only choose to remove the veil! When we empower doubt, low self-esteem, anxieties, and whatever else you want to put in here, we tie that veil tightly over our eyes and we will believe everything that we hear and consider it gospel because we blindly accept the chaos around us. And as we apply this to sin, many people, Christian believers as well, will sometimes be blinded to what sin is because they pay attention to the world’s definition rather than God’s explanation of what sin is and is not.
I want to make a special note here: the only thing in this world that has complete power over us, even when we don’t believe it has power over us, is God. Regardless if we believe that there is a God or not, believe that the Scriptures apply to us or not, does not change the fact that God is God, that the Scriptures are God-breathed and pointed out what sin is and is not, and that along with the Holy Spirit moving within us gives the Scriptures credibility to be factual and reliable. Because these are in place, we have the ability to obtain freedom from sin and restoration into the relationship that we long for God and that God longs from us.
So I ask you this question: what do you empower? Is this what you seek to empower or is there something better that you would like to invest your time and energy in? You have the power to empower the positive or negative in your life by your choice to believe in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.