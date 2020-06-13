I was born in Indianapolis but when I was seven, I moved to Lawrenceburg, Indiana, a small town that borders the Ohio River. So most of my life, I’ve spent in the middle and southern parts of the state.
It wasn’t until my parents moved to Fort Wayne that I truly got to experience living in the northern part of the state.
Lemme tell you, everywhere north of Indianapolis is very different from the southern half. First off, most of the south has rolling hills and rivers.
But now that I’m living in the northern part of the state, it’s become my favorite part of Indiana.
There’s a lot to like about living in southern Indiana, but here’s what I like about northern Indiana.
1. The weather is so much nicer up here.
The weather in northern Indiana is some of my favorite of the United States. I love snow and we get a lot of it here. Living in southern Indiana, there were Christmas mornings where I could go outside in a T-shirt and shorts. This most recent Christmas morning, it was 5 degrees and snowing. Also, there are almost no mosquitoes compared to southern Indiana.
2. The people are insanely nice.
You hear about “southern hospitality” but I think we should get the term “northern hospitality” going too. Don’t get me wrong, people in southern Indiana are nice, but up here, it’s a different kind of nice. I’m talking, “People pulling up to a four-way stop before you and letting you go first” nice.
3. It’s the kind of place that you would want to retire in.
When I think of retiring, which I know is a very long time away, but when I do get to that age, northern Indiana is where I’ll be. I can just imagine myself getting a lake house and a boat and relaxing for the rest of my life. Combined with my other two points, it makes the perfect combination.
Spending more time in northern Indiana is more fun than I expected it to be, so if you’re looking for a place to retire, northern Indiana’s your place.
