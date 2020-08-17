Here’s two things that I know for sure: I missed football, and you missed by weekly power rankings.
The football season doesn’t officially start until I release my first power rankings.
If you’re new around here, there’s a few things you need to know about my rankings. They come out every week during the regular season (Duh, it’s in the name.), they reflect my opinions on which teams are playing the best that week and finally, I encourage friendly discourse on Twitter (@WondercowKPC) about my rankings.
Buckle up, this season is going to be weird. Let’s enjoy the most of it.
Here’s who makes my first power rankings of the season.
No. 1 East Noble
2019: 14-1, 7-0 NE8, Northeast 8 Conference champion, Class 4A State Runner-up
The Knights come in at No. 1 because they bring back a large portion of their roster that made it to last year’s Class 4A State Championship. The good news is majority of those players are now juniors and have two more years of eligibility. They do have a new quarterback, Dalton Stinson, and four new offensive linemen.
Now, is this group talented enough to make a similar run in the postseason? That’s up for debate. I think we should know pretty quickly with their first two opponents, Plymouth and NorthWood.
No. 2 DeKalb
2019: 8-3, 5-2 NE8
The Barons are another team that has to replace its quarterback and a good chunk of its offensive line. They’ve been ground-and-pound team the last few seasons, but they’re going to try to throw the ball around a little bit more this season with Corey Price. He’s also a very good runner, which could give the offense another dimension.
No. 3 Eastside
2019: 10-3, 4-0 NECC Small, NECC Small School Division Champions, Class 2A Sectional Champion
The Blazers could probably be one spot higher on this list and could potentially be on top of it by the end of the season. That’s how much this bovine loves this team. They, like East Noble, played a lot of youngsters that were very talented last season, and all of them are back with a lot of experience under their belt.
Eastside should be the favorite to repeat as the NECC Small School Division and sectional champions.
No. 4 Angola
2019: 4-6, 3-1 NECC Big
The Hornets took a step back last season, but something tells me they will be back to what they were a couple of years ago sooner rather than later. Their first two weeks could be telling on how this season goes with dates against DeKalb and Leo. Both are expected to finish near the top of the Northeast 8.
No. 5 West Noble
2019: 10-1, 4-0 NECC Big, NECC Big School Division Champion
I was very hesitant to put the Chargers in my power rankings because they lost so much from last season. I still expect them to be a solid team, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they were beaten by Central Noble in Week 1 on Friday night.
Others considered: Churubusco, Central Noble, Garrett
