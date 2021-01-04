At least one good thing happened in 2020 — I made the final payment on my student loans.
Yes, it's true, I am one Millennial no longer burdened by student debt.
(Well, I'm not, but my wife still has thousands in loan payments with no end in immediate sight.)
It took me approximately 12 years, but I made my final payment in December, sending in the last $83.71 I owed.
I wish I could say I'm totally debt free, but sadly, between Ashley's student loans, our mortgage and other debt run up over the years our household financial situation is still a constant work-in-progress.
After attending Purdue University for four years from 2004-08, I acquired $14,821 in total debt.
That's about half of the current average student debt that college students rack up now, at just under $30,000. Granted, I graduated school more than a decade ago (ugh, I'm getting old) but even then my debt load was under average. Average college debt for people graduating in 2008 was $23,200.
I did enter Purdue with financial help because my dad, thankfully, had been a smart saver and investor and had developed a sizable college fund for both me and my brother, who is two years younger than me and also attended Purdue.
That college savings wasn't enough to pay all my college expenses, obviously, but it covered a good chunk of tuition, fees, room and board across four years in West Lafayette.
I also helped stretch that college fund further over time by getting a job working as a computer lab assistant my freshman year, a job which I worked 10-20 hours per week for four years earning about $6 per hour. (Minimum wage was $5.25 back then and I was being paid barely more than that.)
My junior and senior year, when I was part of the full-time senior staff at the Purdue Exponent, the school newspaper, I was also paid a weekly salary there, although for the 40-plus hours I was working that actually worked out to be substantially less than $5.25 per hour.
But still, the extra money helped pay for groceries and fast food and stuff and helped my college money go a bit farther.
When I exited college in 2008 and started my first newspaper job in Portland, Indiana, I was earning $10 per hour but looking at payments around $150 per month on top of my other bills while living alone in my one-bedroom apartment.
While federal Stafford loans now have interest rates of 2.75%, rates were higher when I was borrowing. One of my Stafford loans was at 4.23% while two others were hit with 6.8% interest.
A reminder, I entered the workforce in May 2008, just a few months before the epic economic crash of the Great Recession. While, thankfully, I was never unemployed during that time, working for a small newspaper in a county twice as rural as Noble County, I went years before receiving my first pay raise of cents on the hour.
Back in the early days of my repayment, I was on income-restricted repayment, which pushed my payback schedule out from 10 years to a little longer. Once I left Portland and went to my second job in Franklin, Indiana, with a sizable pay boost, I resolved that I was going to stop tinkering with my student loan payment amounts.
So I paid, religiously, month after month, whittling down the total. I paid off my first loan in February 2012, then another fell off in July 2015. I knocked out a third in June 2018 and then wrapped up the last two (the 6.8% interest ones, of course) at the end of 2020.
Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.
Despite taking two extra years compared to the normal repayment schedule, I feel like I accomplished this much quicker than most people of my generation, which is kind of sad. Does anyone actually pay off student debt in 10 years?
Despite my loan payments, I was able to get married (cheaply), buy a house (a decent one, but nothing fancy) and have a kid (the main source of current financial strain on our household).
A lot of my Millennial cohorts haven't fared as well, sadly, which leaves me feeling somewhat ambivalent about closing out my accounts.
Yeah, I did it and it took 12 years of constant work and discipline in paying my accounts down, but I recognize that I didn't have the worst burden and I thankfully earned OK, albeit by no means amazing, wages to help me do it.
If nothing else, this experience reinforced one thing to me:
When Luke was born, one of the first things I did was open a 529 College Savings plan for him. I contribute $25 per paycheck right now, not much, but it's something.
Given time to grow, hopefully he'll have enough to get him through Purdue (or whatever other inferior school he might choose) someday without drowning in debt, like I was able to do.
