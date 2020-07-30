AUBURN — On Monday, July 27, 2020, in Auburn, Indiana, Landon Isaac Rush Scott, age 4, gained his wings and left his mother, Emily Elizabeth Conway; father, Paul Ellis Scott; and four sisters, Alyssa Faye Scott, Torrie L. Scott, Lennox Skye Hinen and Paislee Elizabeth Scott.
Grandparents of Landon include, Don Conway, Janie Conway, Evilina Scott and Rush Scott.
Landon was the light in the dark.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 1, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pastor Phill Lucas will officiate.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
