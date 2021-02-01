I write this week's column from my couch at home.
This is my second consecutive week at home, not because I'm sick, not because anyone in my household is sick, not because I'm on vacation and not because the paper has adopted a sudden work-at-home policy for all its staff.
No, I'm at home because I can't take Luke back to daycare until Feb. 8 because someone apparently thought it was OK to send their kid to the building while sick.
It turned out that kid was COVID-19 positive and ended up exposing the entire classroom, causing me to have to leave work about noon last Monday and pick up Luke and take him home. Then we were informed that because of the exposure, everyone would have to do a two-week quarantine.
And, with no other childcare options (and admittedly, not a great idea to try to get someone to watch my kid when he has been exposed to COVID-19 anyway), I've been at home splitting time between parentlng and working.
Anyhow, this saga is a good reminder that the pandemic isn't over yet and your actions have consequences not only for you but for the people around you. Or, in this case, the people whose kids share a daycare classroom with your kid that you sent to school while sick.
We've been under these pandemic restrictions so long you'd think they'd be second nature to people by now. But let's review:
A reminder: Your mask should go over your nose, too.
• Wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer — Emerging research has shown the risk from COVID-19 from touch may be less than previously thought, but general sanitation is helpful in preventing all kinds of diseases from people touching their eyes/nose/mouth, which are all access points for infections of all kinds.
Flu activity this year has been and remains minimal since October. While you'll get those who claim "everything is COVID now" as some excuse, like all the flu cases are just being labeled COVID-19 for the fun of it (the numbers definitely don't support that, especially when cases were sky high and now being challenged even more than cases have come down), the more likely explanation is that good hygiene is helping suppress other illnesses too.
It's good policy regardless of the pandemic. It makes you wonder, how many other outbreaks of flu and other diseases could we have stopped or blunted if we simply washed our hands more?
• Stay home if you're sick or being tested for COVID-19 — Most relevant to me recently, but if you're sick or if you're waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, STAY HOME. If you go traipsing around in your normal day-to-day, you have the potential to expose all of those other people.
Schools know this well. The biggest impact to schools this year haven't really been from kids getting sick with COVID, it's from many, many more kids getting exposed to someone who has COVID and then needing to quarantine.
Many exposures don't end up turning into cases, which makes it frustrating for a lot of people. But some do, and staying home during the incubation period or illness ensures that it doesn't chain to exponentially more people.
You may not think much of it, but you can, for example, cause your local newspaper editor to have to stay at home for two weeks and write an annoyed column about it that you have to read in your Tuesday paper.
Yes, there is light at the end of this tunnel.
This past week, the four-county area crossed 10,000 people vaccinated for COVID-19. While it's still a long way to go to get to the 165,000 total population (and yes, I acknowledge there will be some people out there who never get it because they think that Bill Gates is going to microchip them and other equally ridiculous reasons), still we're making progress.
We'll get to a point where immunity is widespread enough that we can carry on in our normal lives with little fear of contracting COVID-19. Kind of like how you go about your life without fearing catching measles — one of the most virulently infectious diseases — because almost everyone except the staunchest anti-vaxxers are immune to it so it can't spread widely.
But up until we reach that point, it will probably be months but it is coming, you've got to keep up the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.