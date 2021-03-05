On one of our recent beautiful days, Terry and I were enjoying an afternoon walk when our daughter Liz called. They live in southwestern Pennsylvania. After a while Sara, 4, joined the call on Facetime. I showed Sara the beauty of the park because we were on the road by Bixler Lake. I discussed my gratitude for the blue sky, the glistening ice on the lake (the lake was still partly frozen), the melting snow in the park and the green grass that was starting to show. I exclaimed how beautiful it all was and asked Sara what the weather was like where she lives. She thought a minute and replied, “We are having ‘green grass weather’ today!”
The saying goes that when March comes in like a lamb it goes out like a lion — meanwhile we know spring is just around the corner, figuratively speaking. Years ago a Kendallville area mom shared this story. The mother told her little girl, “Spring is coming around the corner.” With excitement the little girl ran to the living room window that faced the road. She looked out, straining to see as far as she could, first to the right and then to the left — and then said with disappointment, “Spring isn’t coming around our corner!”
+++
Hayden, who just turned 5, is in pre-kindergarten. Her imagination delights her grandparents. Recently, Hayden went to Pawpa’s office with her pink “work bag” and told him that her employees aren’t being very nice to “patients.” She told Pawpa she needed his help. He followed her to her “office,” the fireplace, and she explained that her employees were fighting. She asked them six times to stop but they fought for six more minutes. Even the “chief,” a woman, was screaming at them. Hayden said she was going to need to move the dog’s green bed to make room for the meeting with her employees. She wrote notes on her “desk,” the rug. Pawpa agreed that she needed to handle the situation and assured her she would do a good job. Hayden told the employees that it “needs to stop immediately!” “Her brain works overtime in her creative play,” said her grandmother Corinne. “I love listening and ... even participating in her play. I wouldn’t miss this chapter of life for anything. I realize that it is a privilege denied to many. We are blessed beyond measure.” — Corinne Donat Zuege (1970 East Noble graduate) of Kentucky
+++
A friend of Corinne’s shared this: “It reminds me that I still tease my niece (who is now in her 40s). As a little tyke, she loved to pick up a real phone and carry on imaginary conversations. Since she had been told not to play on the phone, this would transpire when she thought no one was around. I used to love to listen to her from another room. Once when I entered the room, she saw me and said to her imaginary friend, “Well, I have to be going now!” — Jayne Jacob Dervay of Ohio
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper.
