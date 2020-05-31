Q. We are doing some remodeling on our 35-year-old home and are thinking of replacing the front door and overhead garage door. The original front door is fine as far as there is nothing broken, and the thermal pane glass still has its seal. A couple of years ago I repainted the front door and overhead door and did sand and prime what looked like some rust from the bottom of both. A neighbor friend did both recently and their house looks amazing. With the overhead door they had a wall mounted opener. I’d never seen this before. Do they work well, and should I consider these replacement when remodeling? — Tom in Reddington Heights
A. Both improvements that you mentioned, front door and garage door, are items with the highest return on investment but also have the highest appeal.
Both door units — it sounds like — have been there since the house was built so they have lived their life usefulness.
With the new and improved performances of doors the new units will be worth it.
As far as openers, yes, wall mounted units have become more popular for several reasons.
First, they use less space than ceiling mounted openers. Often space is limited as far as height goes and if you want to use the ceiling space to store canoes or anything overhead, your space is used up by a ceiling opener.
If your garage ceiling is way high, then a wall opener is your best choice. Wall mounted openers have been around for years for these special application, but they do cost more.
Ceiling mounted openers are available in three types: belt, chain or screw drive.
Wall mounted units are what they call jack drive. What that means is that it attaches to the torsion spring shaft that operates the up and down of the garage door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.