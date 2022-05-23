I'll admit I was wrong about this one.
Back in 2019, when Kendallville was making plans for the first-ever Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival, my first take was "This is the weirdest, most random idea ever."
Kendallville had done its fairy doors — little decorative doors that businesses opted to host outside their buildings with a QR code that could take you to a little story about an imagined sprite living behind the door — in the months before. It was a small, cute project. It was something new with a little charm, but it wasn't going to be something on its own that makes people flock to downtown.
Then the idea came to build off those fairy doors and try to put on an entire street festival built off that theme.
It seemed like quite the leap, especially since the niche market for fairies seems like it would be girls age 0-10 and not much else.
How many elementary-school-aged girls were really in Kendallville? And how was this festival going to attract anyone else?
Skeptical might be a generous description of my initial reaction.
That being said, as plans were being drawn up for the festival, I did my job as the local Kendallville reporter, giving it the coverage it warranted as it prepped.
Since KPC's office is downtown on Main Street and since we hosted our own fairy door, I offered to host a free photo booth, if someone in town could provide us with some type of backdrop. Other vendors started lining up, too, hosting all kinds of different booths.
In 2019, I probably gave the fairy fest a little extra coverage as compared to other festivals, since it was a first-time event and the biggest challenge of launching anything new is getting people in the know that the event even exists.
We went into that May 2019 Saturday — good weather on the horizon — not really sure what to expect. I arrived at my blue picket fence with wire-spool mushroom toadstools and flowers with my camera and a box full of KPC Media Group drawstring bags I had sitting in my office from a past event and prepared for what may come.
And what came was.... hundreds upon hundreds of families.
Fairies were an instant hit.
Color me surprised.
I spent the four hours of the festival shooting hundreds of people who stopped at my booth. There were, of course, a good measure of young girls decked out in fairy wings, rainbow tutus, unicorns and sparkle sequins galore, but there were also plenty of families who brought everyone along with them. The young boys didn't seem to be bored to tears, teenagers came out to browse around and there were even a handful of adults out there who used the festival an excuse to bust out their cosplay of all types — fairies and elves and wizards and whatever else.
I left that first year pretty stunned at how successful this rando festival turned out to be.
It was a huge win for downtown Kendallville, which was on the cusp of finally getting its streetscape grant and being able to launch its downtown revitalization efforts in earnest.
What's happened since has been a continuing snowball effect. Yeah, COVID-19 took a bite out of the momentum a little bit — the fairy fest was canceled in 2020 and missed its usual May date in 2021 before being rescheduled for August — but the event hasn't missed a beat.
This past Saturday, storms threatened to wash out this year's festival. But after thunderstorms hit in the early morning, skies cleared by the start time at 10 a.m. and there wasn't a drop of rain for the entire four-hour festival.
I spent another four hours working the photo booth — originally my wife and son were going to come up and I was going to get someone to cover two hours so we could enjoy the fest ourselves, but Luke woke up with an eye so swollen it looked like he went six rounds with Rocky, so he and Mom spent all Saturday at the walk-in clinic getting a diagnosis — and treated another 200-plus groups to free photos.
The fairy fest has grown a little bit every year, with some new offerings and new events, and it continues to draw a crowd.
Looking back, maybe it was a bit cynical of me to expect the fairy fest to flop.
Kendallville especially doesn't have anything like it. Yes, Kendallville hosts the Noble County Community Fair and the Kendallville Apple Festival and Kid City at the fairgrounds, but the city has never had its own free street fair in the way that Albion has Chain O' Lakes Festival or Ligonier has Marshmallow Fest.
The fairy fest not only put a big event downtown — right where the city has wanted to draw people — but it did so in a way that was unique from the other big fairgrounds events. And, what makes it work is the many businesses and organizations that step up to make it happen by hosting booths.
Is the fairy fest magic something other communities can reproduce with their own niche event? I can't see why not.
I mean, after all, I doubted once and we see how that turned out.
