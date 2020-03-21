We are at war.
Our enemy is microscopic, visible only to researchers racing for a cure and health professionals, swathed (when supplies permit) in protective gear.
Our infinitesimally small foe is potentially in every corner of the globe.
Our soldiers are heroic health care workers, all kinds of volunteers — some are even sewing face masks in their homes — and people continuing to perform essential services.
To support the war effort, we citizens have been mobilized to be, essentially, immobile.
Our patriotic duty is to self-isolate and keep our immune systems strong. Potentially millions of lives hang in the balance.
To stay strong, we must:
• Exercise — in fresh air, if possible, at a safe distance from others.
• Eat fresh fruits and vegetables because a nutritious diet — heavy on fresh fruit and vegetables — will go farther than nutritional supplements in protecting us.
• Get enough sleep.
Among the unsung heroes in this war, I count the woman who showed up on my doorstep Friday morning with a box of home-canned tomato juice and a bag of veggies.
“How are you doing?” I asked Pam DeCamp of DeCamp Gardens. For several years now she has been delivering organic produce and canned goods, such as tomato juice and pickles, to our home, as well as to several other households in our neighborhood. I hadn’t seen her for a while because of our schedule.
“We are doing excellent!” she said. “Very busy! We started delivering more to the senior citizens — those who can’t get out — and we are very, very busy. Today we are actually delivering romaine lettuce (grown in their green houses) and eggs and different types of fresh breads. Today I have 13 deliveries but I had 17 yesterday.”
Five days a week she makes deliveries, to a different area each day, covering six counties.
“Are you worried about your health?” I asked her.
“No, we take a lot of precautions. We live on thieves oil (an immunity-boosting oil).”
“Are you distancing from people?”
“We are. We are,” she said. “A lot of our customers leave a check at their front door and I drop off the goods (on the porch) and take the check. A lot of our customers I don’t even see.”
“How can people contact you?”
“It’s easy: decampgardens@gmail.com or 260-636-2924. This is our 41st year of organic vegetables and herbs. We are just north of Chain O’ Lakes State Park (rural Albion in Noble County) and open every day of the year.”
Readers, how are you doing? Please email me and let me know so that I can do more columns like this.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
