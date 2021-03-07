KENDALLVILLE — With nearly 50,000 pageviews in one week, the story about a tragic double-fatal car crash that claimed two Prairie Heights teens was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
It also ranks as one of the most-read stories ever on the newspaper website.
Tyler Michael Curtis, 16, Orland, died after he reportedly was driving a 2012 Lexus IS2 at a high rate of speed and lost control after driving over a small hill, traveling off the east side of the road and striking a tree nearly head on and splitting the car in two, said a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
Chace Curtis, 14, died from the injuries he sustained while in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, today, Detective Chris Emerick said.
The wreck occurred on C.R. 675W, south of S.R. 120, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Tyler Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner. Chace Curtis was transported by Samaritan Helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition Thursday night. His death was reported by Emerick at about 10:10 a.m. Friday.
The initial crash story hit nearly 50,000 pageviews, but other related stories about the crash were well-read by users.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories from Feb. 25 through March 3:
1) Wreck claims lives of two teenage brothers from Orland — 49,471 pageviews
2) Students mourn loss of fellow Prairie Heights classmate — 8,530 pageviews
3) Accident photo should not have been printer (letter to the editor) — 6,433 pageviews
4) ‘Dead’ man arrested by ISP — 3,836 pageviews (25,379 total)
5) Superintendent sues school over alleged open door violations — 2,305 pageviews
6) Woman faces charges after found in shop cleaning — 1,952 pageviews (14,922 total)
7) DeKalb Eastern upgrades Eastside media center — 1,108 pageviews
8) Auburn Main Street announces banner artists — 878 pageviews
9) Tyler Curtis (obituary) — 809 pageviews
10) Auburn man charged after Monday pursuit — 752 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook back, unsurprisingly stories about the double fatal were the most read of the week, but were also joined by a story about Kendallville newer K-9 program.
Feb. 26: Two brothers and Prairie Heights students, Tyler Curtis, 16, and Chace Curtis, 14, have died following a Thursday night crash — 16,096 people reached, 3,399 reactions, 639 shares, 1,303 comments
Feb. 27: (Shared from The Herald Republican) On Friday, multiple students drove out to the crash scene. Meanwhile, the school is offering grief services to its students — 7,380 people reached, 123 reactions, 23 shares, 13 comments
Feb. 25: Officers Frodo and Bobi and their handlers are taking a bite out of the drug problem in Kendallville. The K-9s helped police log 158 drug charges in just seven months in 2020, including 73 charges of methamphetamine — 6,109 people reached, 138 reactions, 11 shares, 43 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the fatal wreck, a feature about DeKalb County’s courthouse caretaker and news about a big upcoming renovation at Carriage House Apartment in Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 27: (The Herald Republican) Prairie Heights community grieves the loss of two of its sons — 8,374 people reached, 292 reactions, 32 shares, 22 comments
Feb. 25: (The Star) Clint Stephens’ life is a marathon, not a sprint — 679 people reached, 101 reactions, four shares, 11 comments
March 3: (The News Sun) Kendallville will assist the owners of Carriage House Apartment borrow up to $14 million in tax-exempt bonds to complete a renovation of its 150-unit complex north of U.S. 6 — 1,516 people reached, 57 reactions, 28 shares, 20 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.