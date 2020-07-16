I have been pondering on something powerful that was in my devotions. I love it when something I may not have noticed before gets revealed to me because I see all the other things I have been missing!
Last Sunday, I read and did devotions before church, and my devotion mentioned the phrase “but God.” It is two simple words that change the landscape, a fresh wind that should give us strength and courage.
Author Lisa Appallo wrote the devotional I was studying for that day. She focused on 31 statements in the Bible, where we see this exact phrase. The first one that I read that just made my heart light and was a yes moment came from Romans.
Romans 5:8 But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
I do not know about you, but I love it when I end my day with restful sleep and feeling confident. Then there are too many times that I wish I had done more, gotten more done, have trouble sleeping, and hope that I had done more for the Lord.
Then this verse where it says “but God” comforts me. It has nothing to do with my list, accomplishments, lack of sin, or anything that the world deems worthy; it has to do with his love. He loved us so much that he made way for our salvation. That gives me chills!
But God.
Romans 6:23 For the wage of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
This teaches me what a gift we get from father, son and spirit. Sin leads to destruction. I know that, yet, at times, I still sin and fall short of God’s glory. That can leave me feeling depleted and worthless.
Can I get an amen?
The good news is that God loves us so much he does not leave us in the mire and the muck of our sin but loves us enough to give us a better way to live. Jesus came not so that we can do the same foolish things over and over again but to live differently.
I don’t know about you, but I have always been taught that “but” is a way out mostly a negative — a time where we make excuses for our own behavior.
You have been there, right?
I did this, but you do not know what they did! I know that I should not have done that, but I saw no other way. Those are excuse sentences we have all probably used at one time or another. What does it look like if we change negative ways, we use the “but” in our lives to a positive?
Matthew 19:26 states Jesus looked at them and said, “With man, this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
This is the rubber that meets the road information. When we try on our own, we fail, but when we live with the love and power of the father, son and spirit, nothing is impossible. We can love instead of making excuses for not loving others. I am so excited to live in such a way that I remember “but God” or “but with God” things that seem impossible are possible!
This is hope we need right now! This is hope I need, and I hope you will join me in believing and claiming this powerful verse for 2020! COVID is not greater than God!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.