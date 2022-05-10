Abortion has always been an inherently solvable problem, provided the will to solve it.
Abortion is one possible outcome of an unwanted pregnancy. Logic would dictate that if unwanted pregnancies were reduced or eliminated, the need for abortion would be reduced or eliminated.
Sadly, for millions over the decades who have had, considered or even had to consider considering an abortion, our nation fails to provide that adequate support.
The reasons why women choose abortion are varied, but in most cases it boils down to a woman not feeling confident that she can live up to the life it deserves.
Demographic information from Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health that advocates for legal abortion, shows that 75% of women who seek an abortion are poor or low-income, with 49% living under the federal poverty line.
Of those women, 59% of them already have at least one other child. The notion that women seeking abortion are demon-touched murderers who hate babies is not just ludicrously offensive, it’s also not accurate. More than half of these women are already mothers.
We know that poverty is strongly linked to negative life outcomes. People who are impoverished are less likely to thrive academically and economically, are more likely to live in communities that are unsafe or unhealthy and are more likely to suffer from addictions or break the law than peers from more well-to-do circumstances.
We also know that, in America, our track record of fixing poverty is miserable. Many of the people who would identify as pro-life also ardently oppose social safety nets.
Sadly, policy is often driven by Puritan types living under the fantasy that abstinence from sex outside of marriage is a realistic solution. It’s not. Sorry.
Our nation does little to support new parents regardless of their situations; health care inequalities are rampant, with the poor most likely to suffer their impacts and, for some, even meeting basic needs in the wealthiest country on the planet is a daily struggle.
There is an undeniable argument that people should accept the responsibility and risks when choosing to have sex.
But for those ignorant of that because they lack the education and knowledge, or for those who arrive there because of a failure in contraception despite trying to do the right thing, should the government force those women to carry a child, regardless of whether they keep it after birth or not?
Worse yet may be the unconscionable thought that the state might compel a woman impregnated via sexual assault or molestation to carry her perpetrator’s child against her will, or to carry a child despite known and serious potential risk to her health and well-being by being pregnant, especially grave when that woman may be as young as her pre-teenage years.
Much credit goes to the organizations that do their best to help women with crisis pregnancies and who do all they can to give expecting mothers the support and confidence that, yes, they can have this child and give it a good life.
That is godly work, the type it takes to solve this problem, and would be needed in droves if America arrives in a post-Roe world.
But to compel pregnancy?
Like building a wall in hopes of stopping illegal immigration, saying “No abortions allowed” is seeking a simple answer to a complex problem. Removal of safe and legal abortion will certainly stop some, but it will only push others back into the shadows, to the secretive and dangerous ways of the pre-Roe world.
Abortion is not a decision made flippantly.
The picture of carefree women dancing their way to the abortion clinic as their primary mode of birth control is cartoonishly idiotic.
The gravity of that choice is certainly not lost upon them.
We should aspire to solve the cause, instead of merely trying to control the effect.
It is an indictment of the failings in our society that a woman might need to even make that determination.
But until such a time arrives, ultimately, the person best equipped to make that judgment for a woman is not me, you, preachers or politicians or pundits, the state and federal government, or anyone else on this planet or beyond it.
It’s her.
She should not be stripped of that freedom to decide her own future.
