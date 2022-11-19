They won’t, but if they want to guarantee someone beats Joe Biden, they should.
If you’re Mike Pence, you’re maybe feeling a little better after Nov. 8. Former President Donald Trump steered the GOP off the tracks while hanging out the window shouting about how he actually won in 2020 (he didn’t). He managed to derail the Trump train, spilled diesel and then immediately tossed a match onto it, torching just about every candidate and blaming fellow Republicans, including once-close allies, for the failures.
Then Trump surprised no one by announcing Tuesday night that he’s going to run again despite the recent under-performance of the party under his rein.
Trump has die-hards and crowded primary contests are all about just having the most loyalists compared to everyone else show up, as was shown in 2016. But the message from the wider electorate seems to be they’re looking for a little more than grievances right now.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks like a contender (hence why Trump has immediately started smearing his most high-profile imitator following last week’s election) and who knows who else will throw their hat in.
Pence is obviously gearing up for a run too. His new book “So Help Me God” just dropped, he’s never stopped campaigning after 2020 and he’s slowly continuing to BUILD THE WALL! between himself and the man for whom he served as vice president.
I had the opportunity to cover Pence a few times when I worked in Central Indiana when he was governor. When asked to describe Pence and his style, I have always used the term “robotic.”
He was like a robot built and programmed with a variety of folksy Hoosier catch phrases and boilerplate conservative policy positions. Never exciting. Always on message. Rigid and formulaic and predictable, lacking the kind of comfortable casualness that we see in someone like current Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Jokes aside though, a boring, regular old politician might be just the formula needed to pull in swing voters and conservatives who are troubled by the recent turn into far-right field.
Sure, Gov. DeSantis got popular via his belligerent opposition to modern liberalism and political stunts like threatening Disney because they’d dare to support LGBTQ+ rights or by dropping migrants on Martha’s Vineyard like he’s lighting a brown paper bag, ringing the doorbell and running away giggling.
He’s Trump-esque, albeit with the difference that he make policy promises that he can actually deliver on instead of simply boasting. But DeSantis is unarguably abrasive, cut from the same cloth as his Florida neighbor.
Did 2022 voters just reject the election-denialism and “I win or it’s cheating” anti-democratic mentality in Trump’s balloted cadre, or is it a wider souring on the movement as a whole?
I can’t say for sure. Don’t know that anyone can. But do you really want to find out on game day? Do you want to make the race competitive by giving boring old Joe another hot head who will beat themselves? Ask all the states where boring Democrats beat fire-breathing Trumpists on Nov. 8.
Pence, admittedly, will never be forgiven by the die-hards who wanted him to commit a coup. But Never Trumpers’ numbers have grown, too, bolstered by those who watched Jan. 6 and saw how willing the then-president was to go to any length to keep grips on power, even if it meant burning our institutions to the ground to do it.
Maybe Republicans still want a fighter, someone who is going to “own the libs” on the regular.
But you know what “owns the libs” more than social media bravado and snide remarks at pressers? Setting an agenda and accomplishing it. Passing policy. Putting in long, hard, boring work and actually getting something done.
Need proof? Look at two years of people losing their minds over the American Rescue Plan, over shifting America’s energy policy to invest in more green alternatives via the Inflation Reduction Act, over the student debt relief program that is still being battled in courts.
Need something done? Get a robot.
Robots don’t mouth off. Robots don’t violate their programming and go off on personal vendettas.
Robots do work. Robots efficiently tackle the tasks set before them. Robots desire no adulation and ego-stroking.
And Mike Pence is robotic in that sense, built and programmed by thoughtful minds at think tanks and institutes to pursue conservative policy goals.
He’s got all the policy credentials conservative want. He’s served in the hall of Congress. He’s not the type to go out looking for petty fights, but stands strong for what he believes in without needing to be a jerk about it.
And, when faced with the choice to uphold our democracy or overthrow it, he chose the former, which definitely counts for something with most people.
In my view, a boring rock ‘em, sock ‘em robots election where the two robots are the same just with different red or blue plastic, the one that doesn’t have inflation and gas prices weighing his robot fists down — and the one that doesn’t turn around to punch the player working the controls — seems most likely to knock the top off the other.
