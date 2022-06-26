We are living in such a dark world at the present time and it is often hard for me to keep my “bubbly” personality from falling apart. The chaos that surrounds us daily, from “sea to shining sea,’ from East to West, South to North, all over the globe, breaks my heart into pieces. I find it very hard to put the pieces back together again.
Folks lashing out because their feelings are “raw,” like a fresh cut that hurts so very badly. This brings torment to us, to have it happen to us; read/see all the pain on the net; images that tear us apart inside. How do we really know what country, even our own, is telling us the truth?
Sometimes I feel that I will never heal because all I can do for mankind is to pray. I am too old to “fight,” but, am I really? We see the older generations in the war-torn countries struggling to help, to just survive. I just do not think I have that in me, do you?
Always have tried to be a positive person, and often I have fallen “flat on my face,” and failed. I fail because I let my emotions get ahead of my faith. I let “people” influence me; challenge me; berate me; as I do not like “fighting back,” simply because I have found I never win.
Now after you have read through the “darkness,” I have written above, comes a time of realizing, that one does not have to “walk in the darkness; the pain; the sorrow; the hate; or the torture of that darkened path!”
All we have to do is talk/pray to “Our Father who art in Heaven” and go to Him and pour out our sorrow and ask Him to mend those “broken” pieces of our hearts and souls!
We can do so much, just, one person at a time, to lighten this world of ours. No, we cannot join the Army; (at least at my age) perhaps no extra money to donate; no ability to “move and shake” up the world to get it moving in the right direction; you get my point.
However, you and I both know what we can do, and that is to Pray without ceasing. When our days have been long and filled with sorrow for others and ourselves, we can put on the “Armor of Light.”
“The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.” (Romans 13:12 NIV)
Let us try this coming week, very hard, not to suffer the pain of sorrow, instead, be one filled with the Light and go forth, wherever you may wonder, “Shining your Light.” Let a joyful smile come across your face, let your eyes brighten with Love and Light, let your voice speak in softness and delight, and just be that “Shining Light of Armor” so that those who are hurting will be drawn to you and you will be serving our Father, Jesus, our Savior and the Holy Spirit, our Comforter.
May God Bless you with the Brightness of Love and Light this coming week and your families and any animal companions you may have. You do know how much our animals, also, I believe, can give “light” to others just by being near them and gazing into their “loving eyes,” and seeing their “joyful playfulness” that brings us such a “good feeling” of what God’s Precious Animals can do for humanity.
