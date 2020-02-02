We at the Hogsett household are starting our third month of reducing carbs in our diet. So far, so good! I have been surprised at all the places carbs can be found. To completely eliminate carbs from one’s diet would seem to be almost an impossible task. The best one might achieve is to greatly reduce the consumption of carbohydrates.
Another surprise has been all the good things left to eat after one has eliminated carbs. With one exception I have been able to find at least several items at fast foods restaurants that pass the low carb requirement. Salads have become an important part of my diet when eating out. One night Diane and I had Reuben sandwiches without the bread.
When I started on a low carb diet, I was not sure how slowly I might lose weight. I had a general idea of where I wanted to be in April. However, I was not sure just how much I might realistically lose in a week. Given my progress, I am considering lowering my target weight another 10 pounds. Time will tell if this is realistic or not.
I have known for a long time that for good health I needed to lose weight. Over the years, I have even given some consideration to actually try dieting. Many years ago I had a heart catheterization. After looking at the results, the doctor doing the procedure recommended behavior modification: diet and exercise. My resolve to put the prescription into effect lasted just a few weeks.
There is an old saying “Fish or cut bait.” One can spend a lot of time talking about fishing, one can read fishing magazines, one can buy all kinds of fishing equipment, and one can talk about what it will be like when one is actually fishing. Never-the-less, until one actually puts a fly in the water and actually catches a fish, not much fishing gets done. At some point, one needs to finally make up one’s mind if they are going to actually fish or not. And there is the subsequent question if one will continue to fish.
One can do a lot of talking about the importance of losing weight, various methods of losing weight, and one’s intentions to lose weight. However, until one actually starts dieting, not much weight will be lost. In fact, the exact opposite may happen. Behavior modification is hard. If it were easy everyone would be eating the right things and getting enough exercise every day. Unfortunately, much of the time the important things in life are hard. Sticking with the status quo, even if it is harmful, is always easier than change.
The Christian faith talks about the importance of repentance — changing one’s direction — if one wants to have life, life in all of its fullness. Repentance does not come easy. Generally we do not change our behavior unless there is a reason. I finally decided to do something about losing weight simply because I was tired of my cardiologist lecturing me every time I saw him about the importance of losing weight. I assume that after I see him in April and report my progress in losing weight, I will continue with my low carb diet so that in future visits my weight will not incur his wrath.
Is there some area in your life where you need to fish or cut bait? What will it take to motivate you to take concrete action to finally do something?
