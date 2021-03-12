“Grief,” the intrapersonal response to sorrow, is often used synonymously to the word “mourning,” the socially and culturally collective behaviors provoked by grief.
These words, while commonly related in their usage, have far differing implications for understanding. Mourning is distinguished from its counterpart by the presence of relating to others feeling the weight of the same desolation. The word grief is usually expressed when categorizing the emotions experienced when confronting the loss of a loved one, but grief can also be felt in times of change, when a comfortably familiar environment or circumstance shifts.
During the spring of last year, after the country’s mirage of control and predictability seemed to permanently disintegrate in a matter of weeks, the reality of how important casual social interactions had been to our collective well-being became more and more evident. It was nightmarish to not see a stranger smile, shake a business partner’s hand, hug an old friend or visit our families. These mundane encounters that were never a cause of second-thought or worry were stripped away leaving us in complete isolation to grieve.
With months passing in seclusion and interactions limited to small black screens, I quickly became impatient with a fiery sense of urgency to resume my “life before.” When businesses and schools began to reopen, I started to hear the phrase “I can’t wait for things to go back to normal” time and time again. This sentence, encapsulating every bit of what had changed, was uttered from the lips of my classmates, grandparents, young cousins, teachers and even strangers shouting across six feet.
After months of processing the dissipation of a secure routine and feeling the world crumble with only me at its center, I was comforted by hearing that every single person was feeling the same way! From these conversations I slipped into feeling a mourning collectively felt by all, that somehow made things easier. I no longer felt like I, alone, was pushing against a brick wall that wouldn’t budge. I felt like everyone I knew and everyone I didn’t was also pushing against the wall ... that wouldn’t budge.
A divided country once tied together by baseball, good weather, discounts, and 9-5 jobs, now forcibly connected by a crippling pandemic. We’ve all lost something and many have lost everything. The destabilization of a world, whether idealistic or dreaded in its familiar nature, was dependable and sound in its lack of drastic change.
In addition to our largely shaken society, the anticipatory grief is palpable in every conversation and in the air of every place. The discomfort in “not knowing” what is to come and if we’re through the worst of it is one more daunting ocean to cross.
With a year of masks, distance and hand sanitizer shortages under our belt, it is evident that the exigency for normalcy remains. Instead of anxiously awaiting things to return to how they were before, it is important that we walk forward with persistence, mutual empathy and acknowledgment that we’re all pushing the wall.
Claire Weiss is a student at Oak Farm Montessori School, Avilla, online at oakfarm.org.
