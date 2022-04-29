Luke, 3, is fascinated by the “big rock” next to his family’s driveway. The “big rock” is a landscaping stone that caved into a hole in the ground. It’s too big and heavy for his father Steve to just lift out, so he hasn’t figured out how to move it. Luke often surveys the hole, and with his hands on his hips, he asks, “What are we gonna do?” Luke and his father still don’t have a plan. — Steve Garbacz, executive editor, The News Sun
+++
Luke was watching his Spider-Man episodes after another long day at daycare. His father was sitting next to him on the couch, finishing up some work and talking with Ashley. Luke, annoyed by his parents’ conversation, said, “Quiet, Daddy, I’m watching TV.” Steve turned and looked at Luke with a look that said, “Really? You’re going to tell me to be quiet?” as Luke is usually the one making all kinds of noise while his parents are trying to watch something.
+++
When my husband Terry was going through boxes of letters and creative writing we had saved over the years — and completely forgotten about — he came across the first fish-related manuscript of our daughter Dorothy Dankel, a marine biologist in Bergen, Norway. She was 8 when she wrote this short essay about her goldfish, in cursive. It is untitled, but it gives a clear indication of her future path to save the ocean.
One day I got Goldie for my birthday. My Aunt Vi gave him to me when I was six. About a month ago my friend Megan came over with her parents. Liz (short for Elizabeth) was playing with Megan up stairs. I was too. I think we were playing house. Then I went down stairs. Liz stood and watched Goldie. Then, I don’t know why, she took him out from his bowl! And then on the shelf! Megan came down telling me. I cried. So Mom went and got him and put him in his bowl. He was safe! The End
I had completely forgotten this fish story, but as I read this, memories flooded back! It’s nice when happy endings come so easily.
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family. I would love to hear from them, too.
