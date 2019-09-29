Vegan Microbiome 2019.38
There is a lot of medical discussion and research regarding the organisms that live inside our intestinal tracts, especially in relationship to our intake of antibiotics. This has resulted in the promotion of prebiotic and probiotic products that are supposed to help “normalize” the microorganisms in our guts.
A question that is worth asking has to do with what “normal” should be regarding types and number of those organisms that make up our intestinal microbiomes.
A recent study involving overweight and obese adults has suggested that a low-fat vegan diet can induce changes in gut microorganisms that are related to altered body composition and insulin sensitivity and which can result in weight loss.
Over the 16-week intervention, body weight was significantly reduced in individuals on a low-fat vegan diet compared with those who stayed on their everyday (non-vegan) diet. On average, they lost more than 12 pounds, which was largely because of a decrease in fat mass of more than eight pounds. The fat in the abdomen around the intestines (called visceral fat) was significantly reduced with the vegan eating plan.
No calorie restriction was imposed in either diet. But previous work has shown individuals can lose twice as much weight on a vegan diet as a non-vegan diet with the same calorie intake.
For the study, 148 overweight/obese adults with no history of diabetes were randomly instructed to follow a low-fat vegan diet or no dietary changes. The average age in the vegan and control groups was 53 years and 57 years, respectively; 60% and 67% were women, respectively; and average body mass index (BMI) was around 33 in both groups.
The vegan diet contained no animal products and was comprised of legumes, nuts, vegetables, fruit, and wholegrains. Such plant-based diets have been very effective for weight management, because unlike many diets, they are sustainable over the long term and the benefits go beyond the immediate intervention. Many other diet plans are good while you are following them, but people come off them and regain to more than their original weight.
Since a vegan diet is associated with weight loss without calorie restrictions, researchers were interested in examining the gut microbiome composition of study participants.
They found the whole family of Bacteroidetes was increased in those on the vegan diet, especially Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, which produces short-chain fatty acids from fiber abundant in plant-based food but not in animal products. They have many metabolic benefits including prevention of cardiovascular disease, insulin sensitizing effects, and positive effects on the immune system.
Lower counts of these bacteria have been described in patients with diabetes and associated with insulin resistance and inflammation. Their increased presence in the study correlated with weight loss and an increase in insulin sensitivity in the vegan participants.
Prior studies have shown that vegans have a lower risk of diabetes than vegetarians. A vegetarian diet is more liberal and can have high levels of saturated fat.
If you are thinking of changing to a vegan diet, you should understand that it is not without its challenges. You will need to choose how strict you will become about things like consuming honey, or even plant-based sugar that may use bone products in the refining process.
It is true that many of the foods in a balanced vegan diet are good for us, but that does not mean all vegan diets are healthy. This is especially true with regard to a possible drop in vitamin B12 levels that can be associated with a vegan diet.
Patients with diabetes taking metformin (which also lowers vitamin B12) and especially older people (taking metformin or not), may be vitamin B12 deficient. Those people may need to take supplements.
Another study is in progress comparing the gut microbiome with a low-fat vegan diet compared with a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil and nuts, which will address the fat quality and quantity component of each diet.
In the meantime, it seems to me that the those of us who are overweight might be better off following a plant-based diet to help us decrease weight, diabetes and other health problems.
As an omnivore who will eat just about anything, I have followed a vegetarian diet during Lent a couple times. But I have never attempted a vegan diet plan.
For those who choose a vegan diet, I hope it is worth the effort. I would love to know about your results.
