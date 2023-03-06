I've actually seen this before.
The whole anti-solar thing going on locally? Been there. Done that.
Travel back with me to 2008-2012, when I was in my first newspaper gig as the county government reporter at The Commercial Review in Portland, Ind.
The country is in the midst of the Great Recession. Gas prices are high. Grandparents are constantly emailing chain emails about how President Barack Obama is secretly a Muslim trying to take all our guns and destroy America.
For those of you who aren't familiar with Jay County, located an hour south of Fort Wayne along U.S. 27, think of it like this — it's about the same geographic size as Noble County with about half the people.
Otherwise, it's basically the same. Very conservative area. Farming and manufacturing are basically the only industries. Small towns fading away like most of rural Indiana.
Down in Pike Township is where I met Bob Lyons, who was the local guy who was spearheading an effort to get a wind farm developed across the flat, flat Jay County plains.
Jay County actually already had its foot into the door into alternative energy. Before I even got there, Portland got an ethanol plant that was a major buyer of the local corn crop and used it to manufacture ethanol for fuel.
Wind power was on the rise nationally at the time. Indiana had some early developments, with Benton County in northwest Indiana having what was, at the time, the state's biggest development.
But some companies were looking at southern Jay and northern Randolph counties as a possibility.
Lyons was a retired vocational ag educator and was a major Pike Township farmer. The guy had all of the required ag cred and he spoke the language of rural farmers fluently. And he was the biggest voice who saw potential for wind in Jay County.
At first it sounded like a pipe dream, but over time as data collection showed promise, things started getting more serious. American Electric Power, the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power, got interested and suddenly a Jay County wind farm looked more likely to happen.
And, like any good local government, the county plan commission and county commissioners started working on crafting zoning rules to dictate how a commercial wind farm could be developed.
This is all exactly the same kind of stuff that has been happening over the last two years with solar energy here.
When those conversations started, it naturally brought out a mix of people for, against and indifferent to the idea.
And what's really interesting is that the arguments and tactics that were employed against wind power in Jay County are basically the same things I see now with solar power in Noble and DeKalb counties.
"I bought a house in the country and I don't want to look at a 300-foot tall windmill!" was, unarguably, the most common complaint you'd hear.
I'm not a country boy. I grew up in the suburbs, went to Purdue and always lived in town whether it was Portland, Greenwood or Fort Wayne. So I will be the first to admit that I don't understand at all this obsession with wanting to live out in the country where you have to be surrounded by literally nothing.
Then there were the people armed with an array of misinformation.
"Windmills are loud!" "They cause vibrations that will shake your house 24/7!" "They kill birds and bats!"
At one point, Jay County Economic Development Corp. arranged a field trip to Benton County to visit with their county leaders and local farmers who leased for a wind farm. I went with and part of the trip was a visit to a local turbine.
From the end of the 100-yard access road, you couldn't hear the turbine. When you got up close, you would hear a gentle "whoosh" of wind as the blades spun. Actually, the humming of the electrical box at the base was louder than the turbine spinning.
No piles of dead animals. No vibrations. Just a big, white wind turbine spinning lazily. (Commercial turbines are actually capped at 20 rpm, so even in the fiercest wind they never spin faster that one revolution per 3 seconds.)
Then you had the cadre of anti-government, anti-green energy, anti-Obama types.
"Wind power will never be able to deliver on its promises!" "This is garbage technology propped up by government incentives!" "This is just O-bama trying to change America forever!" "They're gonna send the electric to big cities!"
Then there was a group of landowners who weren't really opponents, but just wanted to make sure they were protected.
"How far will these be from my house in case it breaks or falls over?" "What will we do about roads as these huge turbines are brought in to the area?" "What happens 30 years from now when these are out of commission?"
It wasn't just opponents, either. The pro-wind arguments all sounded really similar too.
"This is millions of dollars of investment and that a fiscal benefit to the county." "Lease payments for turbine acreage far exceed farming revenue or rent prices, so it's a retirement income for many residents." "This helps diversify our energy portfolio away from fossil fuels, which is good for the environment."
By the time I left Portland at the end of 2012, no turbines had been built. The project, actually, suffered a major setback right before my departure when AEP indicated it wasn't interested in it, meaning that there was no other buyer for the power.
But, even amid ongoing opposition from the STOP Jay County Wind Farms group, a county building moratorium and other setbacks, Jay County is now home to two wind farms, the 120-megawatt Bluff Point Wind Energy Center and the newer 130-megawatt Bitter Ridge Wind Farm.
The world didn't end. The countryside wasn't destroyed. And the county has seen positive benefits from it.
Solar is, admittedly, a different beast, with a different type of footprint than a couple dozen turbines dotted on a few acres here and there.
But ultimately, the ongoing battle here feels more like a rerun to me.
