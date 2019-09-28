October is National Apple Month, and orchards around the country are ripe for the pickin’.
Apples have been a great fruit of the USA since the early 1600s, making them a staple in American culture.
In 1603 Jamestown, settlers grew apples for one sole purpose: cider. The apples they produced then were small and tart, unlike the culinary ones we enjoy today as hand fruit.
Whether it’s through fresh apples or apple products, the average American consumes roughly 19 pounds per year. Apples are fat-free, low in calories and filled with vitamins, so the old adage that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” may actually be spot-on.
More than 100 apple varieties are grown commercially in the United States, but the following 15 popular varieties account for almost 90 percent of production, according to the U.S. Apple Association.
MCINTOSH: This old, well-known variety was discovered as a chance seedling by John McIntosh in 1811. Juicy, tangy, tart McIntosh has a tender, white flesh. It is best used for snacking and applesauce, but some people enjoy its tart flavor in pies as well.
FUJI: Originally developed in Japan in the late 1930s and named after the famous Mount Fuji, U.S.-grown Fujis began appearing in markets in the 1980s. This variety’s popularity is skyrocketing, thanks to its sweet flavor and firmness. Fuji apples are bi-colored, typically striped with yellow and red.
RED DELICIOUS: The most widely recognized of all U.S. apple varieties originated in Iowa in the 1870s. This sweet, crispy, juicy apple varies in color from striped red to solid midnight red. This apple is best eaten fresh or in salads.
GALA: This variety, a cross between Kidd’s Orange Red and Golden Delicious, originated in New Zealand. The Royal Gala strain was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who deemed it her favorite during a visit to New Zealand. It was brought to the United States in the early 1970s and is now one of the country’s most popular apples. Crisp, juicy and very sweet, Gala is ideal for snacking. Galas can vary in color, from cream to red- and yellow-striped.
CRISPIN: The original name for this apple was Mutsu, reflecting its Japanese heritage. It was renamed Crispin in the late 1960s and has been gaining fans ever since. Sweet, refreshing and super crisp, these apples are excellent for eating, baking, freezing, or cooking into sauce. They are also good for salads and pies.
BRAEBURN: The Braeburn originated in New Zealand in the early 1950s. It was a chance seedling, with Lady Hamilton and Granny Smith as possible parents. Its color varies from orange to red over a yellow background. A crisp, juicy apple, the Braeburn has a rich, spicy-sweet flavor and serves as a multipurpose apple good for all types of uses.
HONEYCRISP: This apple has a honeyed, mild flavor and a crispness deemed explosive. Juicy and sweet, the Honeycrisp’s skin is a distinctive mottled red over a yellow background, with coarse flesh. This apple is good for snacking, salads and sauce-making and stores well. Honeycrisp is “college educated,” developed by the University of Minnesota.
JONAGOLD: A blend of Jonathan and Golden Delicious apples, New York native Jonagold offers a unique, honey-tart flavor and crispy, juicy, nearly yellow flesh. It debuted in 1968, a product of the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station. With a yellow-green base skin color and a red-orange blush, it is excellent both for eating fresh and for cooking.
GRANNY SMITH: This Australian native was discovered in 1868 as a chance seedling by “Granny” Anne Smith of Ryde, New South Wales. One parent might have been a French crabapple. Grannies are known for their distinctive green flesh — which sometimes bears a red blush — and their very tart flavor. An all-purpose apple, Grannies work equally well as a snack or in pies and sauce.
EMPIRE: Empires premiered in 1966 in the Empire State of New York. They are a cross between Red Delicious and McIntosh developed by the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station. This crisp, juicy apple has a delightful sweet-tart flavor and creamy white flesh, making it a good all-purpose apple.
GOLDEN DELICIOUS: Yellow with an occasional pink blush, Golden Delicious is “Apple Lite” — loved by those who prefer a mild, sweet flavor. There’s nothing tart about this apple … just a buttery, honey taste to please. Great for baking into apple pies and crisps mixed with more tart apples like Granny Smiths. It makes for a great flavor combo that tickles all your taste buds.
CAMEO: Discovered as a chance seedling in a Washington State Red Delicious orchard about 30 years ago, the Cameo is now available in supermarkets nationwide. With bright red stripes on an orange background, it actually has a brighter, more lemony flavor than its Red Delicious cousin. Firm, sweet and a favorite apple for slicing up and serving as a snack.
JAZZ: Like its namesake music, Jazz is mellow with a bit of everything working together perfectly. Medium-sized and scarlet red, with yellow-green patches, it’s sweet like the Honeycrisp – and nice and firm like the Pink Lady. Smells delicious and is refreshingly juicy — great for snacking and baking.
MACOUN: Some pronounce it Mah-coun, others say Mah-coon, and a few swear by Mah-cowan. Whichever you choose, you’re a winner. Great for snacking, and sweet enough for making apple cider and even applesauce. Dark red with a purple flush, tender and tart — with tough skin that gives way to a crunchy, white, juicy flesh.
AMBROSIA: In Greek mythology, “Ambrosia” refers to “food or drink for the Gods.” It’s no myth: You’ll love the Ambrosia’s tender-sweet, heavenly taste. Ambrosias have smooth yellow-pink skin, a floral aroma, and slight honey flavor. Perfect for snacks, salads, and baking.
PAULA RED: With a red blush over a yellow-green background, Paula Reds are a charming combination of sweet and tart that’s ideal for snacking and making applesauce. The Paula Red comes by way of Michigan and is one of the earliest apples to arrive during harvest season.
CRIPPS PINK: Developed in Western Australia, Cripps Pink is a cross of Golden Delicious and Lady Williams. Brisk, autumn nights help bring out its bright, namesake coloring, often found under the retail name Pink Lady.
CORTLAND: Founded more than 120 years ago by horticulturalists in New York State, Cortland has a yellow-green skin with lots of red and even bluish accents. Beautiful and tart, it’s a tender apple that browns slower than most when sliced, so it’s a smart choice for serving up as a snack or in a salad.
