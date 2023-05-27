The free world has a lot riding on Ukraine’s success against Russia’s invasion.
While in Poland (a nation bordering Ukraine) this past summer, Terry and I learned how the Poles (as of mid-July) had accepted 4 million Ukrainian refugees. At the time, there were no refugee camps in Poland — I believe that remains the case today. Many Ukrainians are now employed in Poland. They were housed with Polish families until they could find a place of their own, in Poland or elsewhere.
For many generations, Ukrainians’ stories have intersected with Poles’ stories — and, more recently, also with Americans’ stories. For example, my mother’s father, while helping to preserve our freedom, fought side by side with Ukrainians in France, during World War II.
My cousin, Jeff Lilley, traveled to France in October to connect with the people of Confracourt, the small town in east central France, where our grandfather, Col. Waller Booth, was based in 1944.
Jeff is the son of Sally Lilley, my mother’s younger sister and only sibling.
Grandfather Booth — author of the book “Mission Marcel Proust: The Story of an Unusual OSS Undertaking” — led a group of U.S. and French intelligence agents. In September 1944, in the middle of the night, they parachuted into a field outside Confracourt and linked up with the local French resistance, called the maquis. Working with a battalion of Ukrainian soldiers who had recently switched from the German to French side, Grandfather Booth and the maquis defeated German assaults and liberated Confracourt.
Jeff said that although Confracourt was just a week during Grandfather Booth’s two-month mission in France, memories of his time there and friends made stayed with him throughout his life. He took several trips back, including one in 1953. (See related photo.)
The people of Confracourt greeted Jeff warmly and shared many memories with him.
Both the mayor and Jeff gave speeches.
“I bring greetings and best wishes from my mother, my brother and four cousins in the U.S.,” Jeff’s speech began.
He continued, “As a former journalist who has traveled throughout Russia and Ukraine, I am particularly interested in the Ukrainian battalion and the role my grandfather played in supporting its members not to be sent back to the Soviet Union but allowed to pursue free lives in France and later in Canada. I plan to research this and write something that resonates today with the Ukrainian people’s struggle, once again, to be free to determine their own fate.”
Grandfather Booth believed he owed his life to Andre Bazeau, a local maquis who was captured, tortured and killed by the Gestapo in mid-September 1944. Andre Bazeau refused to give up the details of Grandfather’s secret mission, and he paid with his life.
Jeff has tracked down the fate of several Ukrainian soldiers: Some made it to Canada, others remained in France. He fears that a number returned to the Soviet Union and died in the gulags.
Jeff urges people to write to him at jbealllilley@gmail.com if they have any information about Ukrainian soldiers who served in the BUK 102.
Jeff concluded his lengthy speech to the people of Confracourt with this message: “The bonds that tied together French, Americans and Ukrainians 78 years ago must be strong again today and any sacrifices we make must be inspired by the memory of men like Andre Bazeau.”
From historynet.com:
... In support of the push toward the Belfort Gap, Allied special forces and agents were being parachuted behind the German lines to bolster the FFI effort. A group of 82 troopers (codenamed “Abel”) of the 3rd French Parachute Battalion (3rd SAS) had been dropped into the area west of Belfort on Aug. 27 and worked with FFI groups until Sept. 12. In addition, the London headquarters of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) ordered its network of agents between Strasbourg and Dijon to do what it could to disrupt the German withdrawal.
In early September, William Casey, the senior OSS staff officer, received word that a large force of “Russians” had mutinied in eastern France and were now fighting with the FFI.
(Note: William Casey served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency under President Reagan from 1981 to 1987.)
Casey decided to parachute a five-man team into the Confracourt Woods to assess the situation and provide all possible assistance. The mission, code-named “Marcel-Proust” was made up of a rather unusual assortment of individuals. The commander was Lt. Col. Waller B. Booth, who had just been booted out of Spain for being too thorough in exposing Nazi agents. Second-in-command was Lieutenant Mike Burke, a former All-American football star from the University of Pennsylvania. Lieutenant Walter Kuzmuk had parachuted into Normandy as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. The son of Ukrainian immigrants who settled in Boston, Kuzmuk had been seconded to the team for his knowledge of Ukrainian. Rounding out the team were two French lieutenants, Comeu and Charmard, from the staff of General Marie Pierre Koenig, the FFI chief who had been appointed military governor of Paris by General Charles de Gaulle on Aug. 21.
On the night of Sept. 7, Team Marcel-Proust parachuted into the Confracourt area and by noon the next day had reached the 1st BUK’s camp. Kuzmuk was an immediate hit with the Ukrainians. Many in the 1st BUK came from Kremianets, which was also the birthplace of Kuzmuk’s parents. They characterized him as “an American in uniform, but in his heart and spirit, a true Ukrainian.”
With Patch advancing from the southwest and on the verge of linking with Patton, Army Group G’s position became increasingly precarious. To protect his retreat route, Wiese assembled a force of 4,000 infantrymen supported by a squadron of Panther tanks, artillery and SS Cossack Cavalry in Luxeuilles-Bains, about 40 miles northeast of Confracourt, to deal with the FFI force. The German force moved westward and commenced probing attacks on the afternoon of Sept. 8. These were followed the next day by two full-scale assaults.
The Ukrainians used skills learned from the Germans to thwart the enemy force ...
The two days of battle had cost the Ukrainians a dozen wounded, but their supply of ammunition began to run dangerously low. At that point ... the 143rd U.S. Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron of the 36th Infantry Division captured the high ground overlooking Vesoul on the morning of Sept. 11. Instead of renewing their attack, the Germans rejoined other units evacuating toward Belfort.
Later that day the Ukrainians entered the town of Confracourt. The villagers swarmed into the streets cheering and kissing their heroes.The next day, an FFI unit arrived in Confracourt with Team Marcel-Proust. During an official ceremony, Doillon proclaimed the liberation of Confracourt and read the names of the fallen Ukrainians. At the end of Doillon’s speech, the Ukrainian azure-over-golden flag was raised alongside the French tricolor.
Following the formal ceremony, Mike Burke, the All-American, produced a football and initiated the first American-French-Ukrainian football game ... Not to be outdone, the Ukrainians prepared pots of borscht for all participants in the game. As the festivities were winding down, the 117th U.S. Cavalry Squadron, under the command of Lt. Col. Charles J. Hodge, arrived in Confracourt. The sight of cheering French civilians toasting men in German uniforms dumbfounded Hodge, but he overcame his disbelief to continue his pursuit of the retreating 11th Panzer Division.
