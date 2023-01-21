Q: I have a friend who had some remodeling completed last summer by the builder that built their house several years prior. She complained to me that the original construction process and building of their house went fine, but the remodeling last year took them forever. The things she pointed out were that they had to wait between each phase for the next subcontractor who was scheduled to come and work on their project, and if there was something that was not completed by the previous sub, they had to wait until they came back to finish it.
My husband and I are now looking to get our remodeling project done and have had a builder look at it and also a design build remodeling contractor look at it. The remodeler is a little more money, but can a new home builder do a good job on a remodel project? Lisa in Noble County
A: Well, it depends on the builder and how they run their business. A new home builder who builds in plats, house after house, and uses primarily sub contract concrete, framing, drywall and finish crews, are definitely more restricted when it comes to remodeling.
Specialty builders who design and build, often have regular trade employees who can manage and track a quality remodeling project through until the end. These type of builders, with skilled trades working for them, have the abilities to send in a carpenter to rectify issues without waiting for the subcontractor. Likewise, a good design-build remodeling contractor, can build awesome homes that are not your typical plat home that gets reproduced over and over again.
It is good to have an understanding of who your contractor is and how they operate before you hire them to do your remodeling project. Also, inquire about how they handle working in an existing home. Normally, successful remodeling contractors are used to and understand the importance of installation of dust barriers and regular job site cleanup. I have seen horror stories about contractors that left a furnace running while they were sanding drywall and the furnace circulated dust through the whole house. Normally good remodelers will clean up their job daily, as to not spread the dirt and debris throughout the house.
