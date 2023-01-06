For those who just read my picks columns and not my weekly rankings, firstly, what are you doing?
Secondly, it’s been a while hasn’t it?
In case you didn’t read a couple of days ago, I took last week off to not only celebrate making it another year, but also because the lack of games during the holidays made it a little difficult to do picks.
The good news is, I’m back now! And so is full-fledged basketball as the conference season ramps up in the area.
The picks two weeks ago were unforgiveable on my part, as I went a brutal 6-5 to drop to third place behind Evan Weaver (8-3 last week) and Ken Fillmore (9-2), who are currently sharing the spoils of first. The only person who had a worse performance than me was David Vantress at 5-6, with Mark Murdock inching closer to him after going 7-4.
Here are my weekly picks.
Eastside girls over Fairfield
The Blazers upset the Falcons last year in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament to give them their third loss. This is a much better Eastside squad this season, and guess what Fairfield’s record is? 13-2.
Central Noble girls over Garrett
The Cougars are enjoying what the Railroaders were at this time a year ago: unbeaten at 16-0 and a state ranking at No. 2 in Class 2A. I expect CN to do to a 7-8 Garrett team what the Railroaders did to them last season.
Churubusco girls over Fremont
Busco’s defensive press and tempo on offense will likely be too much for the Eagles to handle.
Angola girls over Prairie Heights
The Panthers beat Angola for the first time in just under 12 years last season, but at 1-14 this season, its hard to say that Prairie Heights will get two in a row.
Columbia City girls over Bellmont
The Eagles are 14-2 and No. 9 in Class 4A, and the Braves are 14-1 and No. 13 in 3A. Get ready for a battle between CC’s Addison Baxter and Bellmont’s Sydney Keane, but I expect the Eagles to win at home.
East Noble boys over Huntington North
The Knights get their first Northeast 8 Conference victory on a night where the voice of EN, Fred Inniger, is honored by the IHSAA with the Distinguished Media Service Award.
West Noble boys over Lakeland
Chargers respond from last week’s loss to Blackhawk Christian with a big NECC win over a surging Lakers squad that has won three of their last four.
Westview boys over LaVille
LaVille hasn’t played since Dec. 21 and my have a little rust since having lost two straight, while the Warriors have won two straight.
New Haven boys over DeKalb
The Barons are still looking for their first victory (0-8), and unfortunately for them, I don’t think it will come against the Bulldogs.
Lakewood Park boys over Whitko
Both teams play tonight before facing each other tomorrow, and I’ll say the Panthers benefit from both games.
Michigan women over Iowa
The No. 14 Wolverines and DeKalb alumna Leigha Brown get a huge Big Ten win against Caitlin Clark and the No. 16 Hawkeyes.
Grace men over Indiana Wesleyan
The No. 4 team in the NAIA, the Lancers and Prairie Heights alumni Elijah Malone get their second ranked win in as many games when the No. 11 Wildcats come to Winona Lake.
Previous Results
Eastside girls 49, Heritage 35
Garrett girls 44, Blackhawk Christian 34
Bellmont girls 67, Eastside 37
Garrett girls 49, Heritage 46
Whitko girls 51, Prairie Heights 46
Eastside boys at Heritage, PPD
Lakeland boys 58, DeKalb 55
Carroll boys 69, Hamilton Southeastern 46
East Noble boys 49, Garrett 41
John Glenn boys 55, Fremont 38
Creighton men 78, Butler 56
Indiana men 69, Kennesaw State 55
Standings
Evan Weaver 27-11 (8-3 last week)
Ken Fillmore 27-11 (9-2)
Hannah Holstein 26-12 (6-5)
David Vantress 22-16 (5-6)
Mark Murdock 21-17 (7-4)
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hooks
1. Eastside girls
2. Central Noble girls
3. Churubusco girls
4. Angola girls
5. Columbia City girls
6. East Noble boys
7. West Noble boys
8. Westview boys
9. New Haven boys
10. Lakewood Park boys
11. Michigan women
12. Grace men
Evan’s Errors
1. Fairfield girls
2. Central Noble girls
3. Churubusco girls
4. Angola girls
5. Columbia City girls
6. East Noble boys
7. West Noble boys
8. Westview boys
9. New Haven boys
10. Lakewood Park boys
11. Michigan women
12. Grace men
Fillmore’s Fouls
1. Fairfield girls
2. Central Noble girls
3. Churubusco girls
4. Angola girls
5. Columbia City girls
6. Huntington North boys
7. West Noble boys
8. Westview boys
9. New Haven boys
10. Lakewood Park boys
11. Michigan women
12. Grace men
David’s Dunks
1. Fairfield girls
2. Central Noble girls
3. Fremont girls
4. Angola girls
5. Columbia City girls
6. Huntington North boys
7. West Noble boys
8. Westview boys
9. New Haven boys
10. Lakewood Park boys
11. Michigan women
12. Grace men
Murdock’s Misses
1. Fairfield girls
2. Central Noble girls
3. Churubusco girls
4. Angola girls
5. Columbia City girls
6. Huntington North boys
7. Lakeland boys
8. Westview boys
9. DeKalb boys
10. Lakewood Park boys
11. Michigan women
12. Grace men
