For those who just read my picks columns and not my weekly rankings, firstly, what are you doing?

Secondly, it’s been a while hasn’t it?

In case you didn’t read a couple of days ago, I took last week off to not only celebrate making it another year, but also because the lack of games during the holidays made it a little difficult to do picks.

The good news is, I’m back now! And so is full-fledged basketball as the conference season ramps up in the area.

The picks two weeks ago were unforgiveable on my part, as I went a brutal 6-5 to drop to third place behind Evan Weaver (8-3 last week) and Ken Fillmore (9-2), who are currently sharing the spoils of first. The only person who had a worse performance than me was David Vantress at 5-6, with Mark Murdock inching closer to him after going 7-4.

Here are my weekly picks.

Eastside girls over Fairfield

The Blazers upset the Falcons last year in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament to give them their third loss. This is a much better Eastside squad this season, and guess what Fairfield’s record is? 13-2.

Central Noble girls over Garrett

The Cougars are enjoying what the Railroaders were at this time a year ago: unbeaten at 16-0 and a state ranking at No. 2 in Class 2A. I expect CN to do to a 7-8 Garrett team what the Railroaders did to them last season.

Churubusco girls over Fremont

Busco’s defensive press and tempo on offense will likely be too much for the Eagles to handle.

Angola girls over Prairie Heights

The Panthers beat Angola for the first time in just under 12 years last season, but at 1-14 this season, its hard to say that Prairie Heights will get two in a row.

Columbia City girls over Bellmont

The Eagles are 14-2 and No. 9 in Class 4A, and the Braves are 14-1 and No. 13 in 3A. Get ready for a battle between CC’s Addison Baxter and Bellmont’s Sydney Keane, but I expect the Eagles to win at home.

East Noble boys over Huntington North

The Knights get their first Northeast 8 Conference victory on a night where the voice of EN, Fred Inniger, is honored by the IHSAA with the Distinguished Media Service Award.

West Noble boys over Lakeland

Chargers respond from last week’s loss to Blackhawk Christian with a big NECC win over a surging Lakers squad that has won three of their last four.

Westview boys over LaVille

LaVille hasn’t played since Dec. 21 and my have a little rust since having lost two straight, while the Warriors have won two straight.

New Haven boys over DeKalb

The Barons are still looking for their first victory (0-8), and unfortunately for them, I don’t think it will come against the Bulldogs.

Lakewood Park boys over Whitko

Both teams play tonight before facing each other tomorrow, and I’ll say the Panthers benefit from both games.

Michigan women over Iowa

The No. 14 Wolverines and DeKalb alumna Leigha Brown get a huge Big Ten win against Caitlin Clark and the No. 16 Hawkeyes.

Grace men over Indiana Wesleyan

The No. 4 team in the NAIA, the Lancers and Prairie Heights alumni Elijah Malone get their second ranked win in as many games when the No. 11 Wildcats come to Winona Lake.

Previous Results

Eastside girls 49, Heritage 35

Garrett girls 44, Blackhawk Christian 34

Bellmont girls 67, Eastside 37

Garrett girls 49, Heritage 46

Whitko girls 51, Prairie Heights 46

Eastside boys at Heritage, PPD

Lakeland boys 58, DeKalb 55

Carroll boys 69, Hamilton Southeastern 46

East Noble boys 49, Garrett 41

John Glenn boys 55, Fremont 38

Creighton men 78, Butler 56

Indiana men 69, Kennesaw State 55

Standings

Evan Weaver 27-11 (8-3 last week)

Ken Fillmore 27-11 (9-2)

Hannah Holstein 26-12 (6-5)

David Vantress 22-16 (5-6)

Mark Murdock 21-17 (7-4)

This week’s picks

Hannah’s Hooks

1. Eastside girls

2. Central Noble girls

3. Churubusco girls

4. Angola girls

5. Columbia City girls

6. East Noble boys

7. West Noble boys

8. Westview boys

9. New Haven boys

10. Lakewood Park boys

11. Michigan women

12. Grace men

Evan’s Errors

1. Fairfield girls

2. Central Noble girls

3. Churubusco girls

4. Angola girls

5. Columbia City girls

6. East Noble boys

7. West Noble boys

8. Westview boys

9. New Haven boys

10. Lakewood Park boys

11. Michigan women

12. Grace men

Fillmore’s Fouls

1. Fairfield girls

2. Central Noble girls

3. Churubusco girls

4. Angola girls

5. Columbia City girls

6. Huntington North boys

7. West Noble boys

8. Westview boys

9. New Haven boys

10. Lakewood Park boys

11. Michigan women

12. Grace men

David’s Dunks

1. Fairfield girls

2. Central Noble girls

3. Fremont girls

4. Angola girls

5. Columbia City girls

6. Huntington North boys

7. West Noble boys

8. Westview boys

9. New Haven boys

10. Lakewood Park boys

11. Michigan women

12. Grace men

Murdock’s Misses

1. Fairfield girls

2. Central Noble girls

3. Churubusco girls

4. Angola girls

5. Columbia City girls

6. Huntington North boys

7. Lakeland boys

8. Westview boys

9. DeKalb boys

10. Lakewood Park boys

11. Michigan women

12. Grace men

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group’s sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.