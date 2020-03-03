With over 700,000 members nationwide, and more than 12,500 members in Indiana, the National FFA Organization is the largest student-led organization in the nation.
FFA is committed to engaging students through leadership opportunities, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America, and while the organization’s roots are deeply connected to rural agriculture communities, the program continues to extend to suburban and urban communities as well.
Last week, Feb. 22-29, was National FFA Week, when FFA members across the nation participated in activities that promote the importance of agricultural education. Local FFA chapters also give back to their communities through service projects and recruit students to become FFA members.
At the Statehouse, Indiana celebrated National FFA Week through FFA Page Day where members were invited to work alongside legislators and learn about the legislative process.
Recently, my colleagues and I also honored the organization at the Statehouse with House Concurrent Resolution 32, which recognizes the FFA for all of the contributions it’s made in Hoosier communities.
This session, I was grateful to meet with many FFA members from our community, and I commend FFA for its commitment to student leadership, agriculture education and service within our communities. I encourage school-aged residents of Senate District 14 to reach out to their local FFA chapter to learn more about opportunities with the organization.
To learn more about FFA and how to celebrate National FFA Week, visit ffa.org.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.