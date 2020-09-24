Generic football
It’s Week 6 in high school football, and your friendly prognosticating bovine needs some help.

I need someone to find Jeff Jones and find out his secret formula for picking games. He hasn’t been in his office recently, and no one around here can find him. The guy extended his lead by a game ahead of everyone by going 8-2 in Week 5 while the rest of the sports staff, including myself, went 7-3.

Jones is four games up on Brice Vance, and he’s five games up on Andy Barrand, Ken Fillmore and Mark Murdock. I don’t even want to talk about my overall record and how many games I’m behind with five weeks left in the regular season. (It’s seven games by the way, but you didn’t read that. Move along.)

However, I’m going into this week with a positive attitude and picking games with 100 percent confidence. Let’s do this.

This week’s picks:

Norwell over East Noble

In the battle of the Knights, it could be a struggle for points. I like the Knights from Ossian to squeak this one out.

DeKalb over Huntington North

The Barons finally get in the win column this week with a much-needed victory over the Vikings.

Churubusco over Fremont

This one will be closer than you think, but the boys from ‘Busco will come out on top.

Angola over Fairfield

This one will decide the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division. The Hornets gave up some big plays last week. They won’t do that this week.

Garrett over West Noble

Both teams are desperate for a win. I have more faith in the Railroaders scoring than the Chargers. Roll Big Train!

Lakeland over Central Noble

Did the Lakers find something in their battle against Angola last week? This bovine thinks so.

Eastside over Prairie Heights

It’s going to be really hard to pick against the Blazers this season. They win big.

Leo over Bellmont

The Lions showed they’re the ones to beat in the Northeast 8. They will roll the Braves.

Columbia City over New Haven

The Eagles have to keep pace with the Lions, so they need this one. The Bulldogs have made a turn for the worst after a solid 3-0 start.

NorthWood over Northridge

This one should be paid attention to by everyone in Angola, Kendallville and Waterloo. These are potential sectional opponents. It’s tough to beat the Panthers at Andrew Field.

Week 5 Scores

Leo 24, East Noble 0

Columbia City 13, DeKalb 12, OT

Angola 49, Lakeland 27

Eastside 40, Garrett 0

Fairfield 41, West Noble 7

Central Noble 35, Fremont 34, OT

Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0

Norwell 43, New Haven 8

Huntington North 35, Bellmont 13

Bishop Dwenger 31, Carroll 21

Standings Week 5 Overall

Jeff Jones 8-2 40-8

Brice Vance 7-3 36-12

Ken Fillmore 7-3 35-13

Andy Barrand 7-3 35-13

Mark Murdock 7-3 35-13

Hannah Holstein 7-3 33-15

Week 6 Picks

Mark Murdock

1.) East Noble

2.) DeKalb

3.) Churubusco

4.) Angola

5.) Garrett

6.) Lakeland

7.) Eastside

8.) Leo

9.) Columbia City

10.) Northridge

Ken Fillmore

1.) East Noble

2.) DeKalb

3.) Churubusco

4.) Angola

5.) Garrett

6.) Lakeland

7.) Eastside

8.) Leo

9.) New Haven

10.) NorthWood

Brice Vance

1.) East Noble

2.) DeKalb

3.) Churubusco

4.) Fairfield

5.) Garrett

6.) Central Noble

7.) Eastside

8.) Leo

9.) Columbia City

10.) NorthWood

Jeff Jones

1.) East Noble

2.) DeKalb

3.) Churubusco

4.) Angola

5.) Garrett

6.) Central Noble

7.) Eastside

8.) Leo

9.) New Haven

10.) NorthWood

Andy Barrand

1.) East Noble

2.) DeKalb

3.) Churubusco

4.) Angola

5.) Garrett

6.) Central Noble

7.) Eastside

8.) Leo

9.) Columbia City

10.) NorthWood

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group’s sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

