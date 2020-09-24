It’s Week 6 in high school football, and your friendly prognosticating bovine needs some help.
I need someone to find Jeff Jones and find out his secret formula for picking games. He hasn’t been in his office recently, and no one around here can find him. The guy extended his lead by a game ahead of everyone by going 8-2 in Week 5 while the rest of the sports staff, including myself, went 7-3.
Jones is four games up on Brice Vance, and he’s five games up on Andy Barrand, Ken Fillmore and Mark Murdock. I don’t even want to talk about my overall record and how many games I’m behind with five weeks left in the regular season. (It’s seven games by the way, but you didn’t read that. Move along.)
However, I’m going into this week with a positive attitude and picking games with 100 percent confidence. Let’s do this.
This week’s picks:
Norwell over East Noble
In the battle of the Knights, it could be a struggle for points. I like the Knights from Ossian to squeak this one out.
DeKalb over Huntington North
The Barons finally get in the win column this week with a much-needed victory over the Vikings.
Churubusco over Fremont
This one will be closer than you think, but the boys from ‘Busco will come out on top.
Angola over Fairfield
This one will decide the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division. The Hornets gave up some big plays last week. They won’t do that this week.
Garrett over West Noble
Both teams are desperate for a win. I have more faith in the Railroaders scoring than the Chargers. Roll Big Train!
Lakeland over Central Noble
Did the Lakers find something in their battle against Angola last week? This bovine thinks so.
Eastside over Prairie Heights
It’s going to be really hard to pick against the Blazers this season. They win big.
Leo over Bellmont
The Lions showed they’re the ones to beat in the Northeast 8. They will roll the Braves.
Columbia City over New Haven
The Eagles have to keep pace with the Lions, so they need this one. The Bulldogs have made a turn for the worst after a solid 3-0 start.
NorthWood over Northridge
This one should be paid attention to by everyone in Angola, Kendallville and Waterloo. These are potential sectional opponents. It’s tough to beat the Panthers at Andrew Field.
Week 5 Scores
Leo 24, East Noble 0
Columbia City 13, DeKalb 12, OT
Angola 49, Lakeland 27
Eastside 40, Garrett 0
Fairfield 41, West Noble 7
Central Noble 35, Fremont 34, OT
Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0
Norwell 43, New Haven 8
Huntington North 35, Bellmont 13
Bishop Dwenger 31, Carroll 21
Standings Week 5 Overall
Jeff Jones 8-2 40-8
Brice Vance 7-3 36-12
Ken Fillmore 7-3 35-13
Andy Barrand 7-3 35-13
Mark Murdock 7-3 35-13
Hannah Holstein 7-3 33-15
Week 6 Picks
Mark Murdock
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Churubusco
4.) Angola
5.) Garrett
6.) Lakeland
7.) Eastside
8.) Leo
9.) Columbia City
10.) Northridge
Ken Fillmore
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Churubusco
4.) Angola
5.) Garrett
6.) Lakeland
7.) Eastside
8.) Leo
9.) New Haven
10.) NorthWood
Brice Vance
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Churubusco
4.) Fairfield
5.) Garrett
6.) Central Noble
7.) Eastside
8.) Leo
9.) Columbia City
10.) NorthWood
Jeff Jones
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Churubusco
4.) Angola
5.) Garrett
6.) Central Noble
7.) Eastside
8.) Leo
9.) New Haven
10.) NorthWood
Andy Barrand
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Churubusco
4.) Angola
5.) Garrett
6.) Central Noble
7.) Eastside
8.) Leo
9.) Columbia City
10.) NorthWood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.