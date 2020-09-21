While you may consider the water in one-use plastic bottles at the gas station to be a healthy choice, you may want to consider the greater health benefits of the water that comes from the tap in your kitchen.
Hard water has no known adverse health effects, according to the World Health Organization. In addition, hard water could provide an important supplementary contribution to total calcium and magnesium intake, says a 2002 study published by the National Library of Medicine. A 2013 report on the potential health impacts of hard water by Pallav Senngupta for the International Journal of Preventative Medicine found that water with naturally occurring calcium and magnesium may play a role in preventing cardiovascular disease and cancer.
“With the bottled water revolution that has overwhelmed America over the last decade, tap water has definitely taken a back seat as far as our drinking habits go. And that could be a major mistake when it comes to promoting good oral hygiene,” says an article at dental.net. “The one thing that’s missing from most bottled waters is the cavity fighter known as fluoride ... Hard water, straight out of your kitchen or bathroom tap, contains many of the minerals that dentists feel are vital to build up your enamel as well as fight off tooth decay.”
It seems tap water may be good for you. So why not fill a reusable bottle before leaving the house? You can take the goodness from your kitchen tap along with you, save money and forgo the need to throw away a plastic bottle.
Plastic containers can generally be recycled only one time before they are doomed for a landfill. And, recycling requires transportation, energy and other processing costs.
In February, Jan Dell, an engineer and founder of the Last Beach Cleanup, told the Washington Post the plastic that wound up not recycled or in landfills in 2017 added up to about 2 pounds per person — the equivalent of 100 plastic bottles.
“There’s no sane way to try to collect it all,” said Dell, who thinks the excessive use of single-use items is the main problem. “The most sane way is to try to use less and stop the plastic pollution problem before it starts.”
In April, Better Homes and Gardens published a report on the seven best reusable water bottles. The number one choice was a stainless steel model that reportedly keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours.
New York Magazine published a piece on “the best water bottles on Amazon, according to hyperenthusiatic reviewers.”
“While we’ve written about lots of water bottles — including editor-approved water bottles and the next status water bottle — here, we’ve rounded up the best water bottles, as praised by the most enthusiastic reviewers on Amazon,” says the July 7 gem in New York’s The Strategist, an internet product review column.
The top product was the Nalgene Tritan Widemouth 1-quart bottle.
“About 90 percent of reviewers give this bottle five stars, and hundreds appreciate its wide mouth,” says the article by New York editors. “One says it’s ‘a nice change because I can easily get scrub brushes and sponges in there and clean the bottle out really well.’”
Next in line was the Gatorade squeeze bottle. Both sell for around $12 on Amazon, according to the article.
What do you pay for a flimsy bottle of water at the gas station? Do you pay $1? $1.59? Two for $3?
For the cost of around a dozen bottles that pile up on the floor board of your car partially drank, you could have a reusable water bottle of your choice. There is a wide selection at any department store.
