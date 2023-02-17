My grandfather, George Mohler Studebaker Witwer, loved photography. He had a darkroom in his basement and kept up with the latest innovations. A friend of his worked for Kodak and Mohler was one of the first to take movies in color.
Their basement in South Bend was lined with framed photos of places they had been and when they returned from travels abroad, he would give us travelogues. I particularly remember his India travelogue because he added to the experience by burning incense.
His hobby gave him — and us — much joy, and the joy continues as we come across hitherto unknown treasures, such as color movies of my father (known as Corky) and his younger sister, Violette, from the 1930’s, ’40s, and ’50s.
This summer our daughter Dorothy of Norway and her cousin Peter of Maryland were in Kendallville for a while (following the wedding of our niece Noelle Witwer to Stephen Graber in Indianapolis). Dolly and Peter looked for what they were sure was somewhere — movies by Mohler. (Peter is a cameraman/editor at CGTN America and Dolly is senior research scientist at SINTEF.)
In Mom and Dad’s house, in an “Indiana Jones” frame of mind, they focused first on an old trunk.
Even discounting Mohler’s movies that they found at its bottom, the large heavy wooden trunk had a lot of history. In 1880, the trunk traveled with George Mohler Witwer, of Hamilton, Missouri, to South Bend. George Mohler Witwer, who was born in 1859, had been chosen by his uncle, J.M. Studebaker Sr., president of Studebaker Bros., to be his private secretary. (George Mohler Witwer’s mother, Elizabeth, was the sister of J.M. Studebaker Sr.)
Dolly and Peter found reels and reels of Mohler’s movies at the bottom of the trunk. Dolly said at the top was some “fur” (a gray plush lap blanket) and some toy soldiers.
Dolly and Peter found a company (iMemories.com) that transfers old movies to a website for customers to download. I was tasked with shipping all the reels to iMemories.com and thus I had the reward of the first peek at the movies online.
For Christmas, Terry and I gifted all the online movies to our extended family, but the gift, of course, was really from Mohler and Dolly and Peter.
I need to spend a lot more time with the movies, but some of my favorites are the ones of Dad’s mother (we called her Gaga) teaching Aunt Vi how to ride a bike and of me and my siblings when we were young. But there is so much more!
And so again I express my gratitude to people who preserve memories, although it really helps if they label and organize as much as possible!
Something that resurfaced last week was a book I made for Dad (Christmas 1994) that was a transcription of “Grace Woodard Osburn’s little brown leather book and from scraps of papers and letters found with the book.” Grace Osburn was Dad’s maternal grandmother. Here are a few vignettes. (Dad called her Gaga so we kids carried on the tradition and called Dad’s mother Gaga, too. Or should I say Gaga II?) Our grandparents were Gaga II(!) and Mohler and Grandmother and Grandfather Booth.
+++
SELECTIONS FROM GREAT-
GRANDMOTHER GRACE’S STORIES
Violette (ages 3-5)
Entertaining me at breakfast, Violette folded her little hands and looked up at me. With the most winning smile, she said, “Well?”
Talking about her doll, Violette said, “She looks very much like her father, except her eyes. And she isn’t cross and lazy.”
“On my stepping toes” for “on my tiptoes.”
“If God is not a who-man (human) being, how can he make us move?”
“This lake would be up to God’s knees.”
“I am angrified.”
“I’ve got to get a little extra-size. I can’t stay cooped up in this house.”
These involve Dad (Corky). I am not sure about the ages, mostly 5 and 6, I believe.
“I call that tree a very fine specimen.”
“Is the ocean in the undeepest place as deep as Higgins Lake in the deepest?”
“Down in the respiration (recreation) room.”
“You write this letter ... It’s boiling hard.”
Corky was drawing a picture. “Are those brown ones flowers?” Corky said, “No, they just explain about the flowers. Just say there are going to be some flowers to advertise ...” He drew the brown flowers just to advertise the colored ones to follow.
Corky, 9, and Violette, 3, stayed with Gaga (Great-grandmother Grace Osburn) while their parents were away. Gaga kept a record of their behavior — blue marks good and red bad. Corky’s were all blue until he let the dog sleep with him and then he got red. He said, “Gaga, if I be overgood than natural do you suppose you could take off some of the red mark?” Violette said, “Take off the red marks on mine, too. I want to be too good!”
He spilled a little of his food on my (Gaga’s) dress. It had a bow on the front. He said, “I’m sorry I spilled on your dress. I didn’t know you had your best dress on. I didn’t see your necktie.”
Thank you, Great-grandmother Grace and Mohler!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.