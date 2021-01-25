Fifty years ago when my dad, George O. Witwer, was editor and publisher of The Kendallville News-Sun, he wrote a column that angered a 17-year-old classmate of mine.
The classmate was Peggy Zehr; the year was 1970 (the first semester of our senior year); the topic was basketball.
My dad, for many years, wrote a regular local column called “Notes and Comment.” Dad is now retired and doing well at age 91.
Peggy did what her outgoing, outspoken personality dictated — she gave Dad a piece of her mind.
I know what Peggy told Dad because she saved the notes from the letter she wrote him. Peggy came across her notes last month — along with Dad’s reply to her — and mailed them to me. (She lives in Carmel now.) Her Christmas card was waiting for me when we arrived home after spending Christmas with Dad in Key West.
In the card, Peggy explained that while cleaning out closets and emptying dresser drawers she found her East Noble basketball scrapbook and was “amazed” to find the rough draft of a letter to the editor she wrote to Dad. In her letter to me, Peggy wrote, “He treated me with respect and was not condescending or patronizing to this teenager (whose values were rather skewed — there was a WAR going on after all).”
Dad’s letter was dated Dec. 19, 1970.
Here is the essence of Peggy’s letter to Dad: “I would like to direct these comments to George Witwer. I have just read ‘Notes and Comments.’ The opinion I have is shared by many other East Noble students, including cheerleaders and Pep Club members. I very firmly disagree with the attitude you displayed in the paper about the E.N.-C.N. ballgame last night. This year’s Knight team is the best one the school or this community has ever seen but it seems that on this occasion, the first loss in 7 games, all you can do is give praise to the C.N. Cougars. If this were an Albion newspaper, I could understand such loyalty to the Cougars. But with so many E.N. fans reading your paper, it doesn’t seem reasonable to offend such a large number of people.
“I realize, you want to sell as many newspapers in Albion as you can, but the antagonistic and unsportsmanlike spirit displayed by Central Noble with their signs and cheers received only praise from you. A coach whose credits and achievements don’t come close to matching those of Jim Calvin received from you such priority as to merit practically your whole column. One loss by our team should not be built up to such an extent.
“I’m sure our great Knight team will go on this season to show you that it definitely can be victorious. The team will also be able to take its losses with a good attitude, that is, unless you continue to praise each team that should be so lucky as to defeat them.”
Dad chose to withhold Peggy’s letter from publication. He wrote: “Thanks ... but after much consideration I have decided that it is better to decide basketball issues on the courts rather than in the News-Sun. I also am holding out a letter from a Central Noble fan, which I feel would be provocative.
“If you will consider a moment, I am sure you will recognize that we are doing a good job of covering the East Noble Knights. We run numerous pictures after each game and carry an accurate, detailed story ... Two-thirds of our circulation is outside of Kendallville ... We have no ‘policy’ other than to provide the best coverage we can, and my column on Central Noble made no value judgments; I reported facts which I feel were of interest to East Noble fans as well as Central Noble fans. Do you object to hearing the DeKalb coach on the radio?
“My own sympathies lie, of course, with the Knights. Before you set up some kind of un-American Activities Committee, why not take the trouble to investigate my credentials and then judge my loyalties. As character witnesses I would hope you would talk to Coach Jim Calvin and Bill Soboslay, president of the Men’s Booster Club. Sincerely, George Witwer”
I am sure Dad would have added, “Thank you for reading my column” but there was absolutely no room left on the page.
+++
Thank you, Peggy, for mailing to me what you found in your scrapbook!
A silver lining of this pandemic is people cleaning out closets ... and taking the time to share what they discover with people who will treasure what they find.
