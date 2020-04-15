He was “the most influential Hoosier that we’ve never heard about.”
That’s what Allison Duerk told me. Allison is a graduate of East Noble High School and Indiana State University where she majored in political science and minored in women’s studies. We were at 451 N. 8th St., Terre Haute, Indiana; the home of Eugene V. Debs.
Debs was a five-time presidential candidate. The last time he ran for president, 1920, he was a prisoner.
I asked Allison who comes here. “A lot are leftists on a pilgrimage; I’m not going to lie to you.”
“There are locals or general visitors such as you.” (I was with seven other teachers from around the state.)
“Later in the week 20 carpenter apprentices from a labor class are coming. There are not as many students as I would like.” She told me that third and fourth graders toured the home for many years. She blamed the declining numbers not on Debs being a socialist, but on mandated testing and decreased funding.
Allison did not give the robotic canned monotone scripted tour. You remember when Pee Wee Herman had his bicycle ripped off and went to the Alamo to see if it was in the basement? Spoiler alert — there is no basement in the Alamo. The tour guide’s name was Tina and she was dull and boring. Allison had a wealth of knowledge about the house and Debs and his family, and she had a style that was conversational instead of lecture. She delivered his life story with enthusiasm and passion.
The Debs home was built in 1890 and was placed on the National Historic Register in 1966. At one time a professor from Indiana State Teachers College, as it was once called, resided there. Theta Chi Fraternity used it as their house and must have taken care of the place because the woodwork, mantles, stained glass windows and tile remained. In the 1960s, the house was converted into four apartments. After looking at the first-floor parlor, library, dining room and kitchen, it was like an HGTV fixer upper makeover big reveal.
The parlor had the original furniture because a photograph in the parlor shows the family sitting in the same settee and chairs. The furniture was with a family member in Corpus Christi, Texas and the pieces were returned in the 1980s to 1990s. The library, Allison told us, had “our showpiece of the house.” It was a table built by a prisoner from the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary. It was built from seven different types of wood and was assembled from 4,000 pieces. The table was not in the house when Eugene Debs and his wife Kate lived there. The dining room was, according to Allison “the most complete room in the house.” The mahogany table and chairs, the cruet set, and the set of Haviland China were all original.
Not much in the kitchen was original. It did have his highchair. The Debs had no children. It also had a shelf from a grocery store owned by his family.
We went upstairs. There was a plaque from the Debs Auditorium from Rand University in Manhattan. The hallway had a collection of the Eugene V. Debs Awards for the advancement of the causes of industrial unionism, social justice and world peace. Recipients include folk singer Pete Seger, civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, author and Hoosier native Kurt Vonnegut, Coretta Scott King, actors Ed Asner and Danny Glover, Julian Bond and Ralph Nader.
One bedroom was called the James Whitcomb Riley Room because that is where the Hoosier poet slept when he visited. The room held an assortment of items from Debs’ five attempts for the highest office in the land.
My favorite was an original button from his final 1920 campaign. For president Convict No. 9653. Another treasure was an original copy of “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair.
The attic, according to Allison, was “the best part of the house.” It was not used by the Debs for living quarters, but the frat boys slept up there. Now it is a series of murals depicting the life Eugene V. Debs. John Laska spent three years painting the scenes and completed the artwork in 1979.
Why was Debs in prison when he ran for president? He gave a speech about peace. The New York Times wrote that 50,000 greeted him at the train station in Terre Haute after his release from incarceration. He died five years later. Five thousand attended his funeral right outside of the Debs home. The florist shops in Terre Haute ran out of flowers, so flowers were sent from Indianapolis and Chicago.
We went back downstairs to the entry, where there were three questions on a science fair looking tri-fold display. I decided to answer them.
What brings you to Eugene V. Debs? I was at Indiana State University for a Lilly Teacher Creativity Workshop. I like touring old homes and I am a life-long learner.
What have you learned about Eugene V. Debs? He formed a union for railroad firemen. They were called firemen because they stoked the locomotives with coal. When he witnessed several deaths on the job, he created a union for the sole purpose of providing the widow with death benefits because the railroad companies were not compensating the families. Those that were polar opposites from Debs politically told about his kindness and generosity. When the Eugene V. Debs Society was founded after his death, charter members included a prison warden’s son and a man that testified in court against him. He examined our criminal justice system and declared that we “catch the minnows and let the whales go free.” He was not opposed to war, but he said that it was the wealthy that declare the wars and the workers that fight the wars. Let the people decide. A radical concept at one time was being a “sewer socialist” — using public funds for wastewater treatment.
How do Eugene V. Debs words speak to you today?
“While there is a lower class, I am in it. While there is a criminal element, I am of it. While there is a soul in prison, I am not free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.