In "North: Finding my way by running the Appalachian Trail"(Little, Brown and Company, 2018) Scott Jurek, along with his wife, Jenny describe his record setting running of the Appalachian Trail.
While I have friends who have walked, jogged, or run part of the trail, I have never known anyone who did the whole 2,189 miles in one run. When we were on vacation in Maine, Diane and I met a couple who were walking the trail at a pace of about 13 miles per day. This was the distance between shelters on the trail.
To get some idea of Scott’s accomplishment to achieve his record of 46 days, it was necessary for him to run a little less than two marathons every day. To make matters worse he was not running on a level track designed for running. Jurek had to run through ankle deep mud, over rocks, in torrential rain, up and down hundreds of feet. For him to accomplish his goal it was necessary for Scott to run late into the evening.
While Scott was the one who put in the miles, the record was not set alone. He had a support team that took care of the details of the trip, encouraged him, and kept him going. The main member of the team was his wife Jenny, who drove the support van. Many friends came from the ultrarunner community to run sections of the trail with him and give him the benefit of their knowledge of the quest. His journey was recorded on his GPS to prove that he had run every mile. This also allowed others to follow his progress. It was not unusual for people to show up along the way to run with him for part of the trail
One of the people who was supportive in helping Scott accomplish his goal was Karl “Speedgoat” Meltzer. He had been a competitor for many years on the ultrarunner circuit. Speedgoat gave Scott knowledge from his own previous attempts to run the trail. The next year after Scott broke the record, he helped Speedgoat break his record by four days.
One might describe the relationship between Scott and Speedgoat as supportive competitors. On the one hand, when it comes to a 100-mile race, they are fierce competitors. On the other hand, they are both willing to be supportive of the other. I have seen this quality in other sports. There are the stories of a racer helping his or her competitor across the finish line when they experience an injury. In a softball game the team in the field helped an opposing batter run the bases when she experienced an injury after hitting a home run even though their help meant their team would then lose the game.
One day a lawyer asked Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” Jesus responded by telling the parable of the Good Samaritan. (Luke 10:25-37) The general interpretation of this parable is that the neighbor is anyone who is in trouble. In fact what this means is that everyone is our neighbor including our competitors. Our primary relationship with others is as a neighbor while their being a competitor is a secondary relationship. We are called to be supportive of others whether they be competitors or not.
How might our world be different if we saw each other primarily as neighbors? While we may have disagreements with others and argue about particular points and philosophies, in the end we are neighbors. How might this perspective change the rhetoric at the national political level? How might it change your life if you saw everyone you met or interacted with as your neighbor?
