Home gardeners rejoice! Held on the last Saturday in January, National Seed Swap Day is today.
With spring drawing ever nearer, even if it doesn’t feel like it on some of the colder days, National Seed Swap Day is a refreshing reminder that the growing season is on its way.
National Seed Swap Day originated from a seed exchange organized by Kathy Jentz of Washington Gardener Magazine and held on Jan. 26, 2006, in Washington, D.C. It was so successful that it continued to be held as an annual event and spread in popularity, becoming National Seed Swap Day.
What’s a seed swap?
First off, it’s nothing new. Whether in huts or halls, we’ve been congregating for literally thousands of years to share seeds, seed stories, and gardening tips and tricks. What can you share? You decide! As long as your seeds are viable and (typically) from open-pollinated plants, you should be good to go. Most often, seed packages are labeled and displayed on tables with growing tips and, if known, information about the seed’s history.
Why should I participate?
Seed swaps are an inexpensive way for you to meet and swap rare, heirloom, historic or other open-pollinated seeds with fellow gardeners. The potential rewards are priceless, not only for your garden but also for the biodiversity of your region — seeds that often pass from hand to hand at a seed swap can be tough, if not impossible, to find in traditional seed catalogs. And, honestly, can you think of a better way to break the winter blues and start (or continue) planning your spring garden?
How can I find one?
If you haven’t read or heard about any coordinated exchanges in your area, see if there's a Community Seed Resource Program (CSRP) participant in your area. The participants —l ocal seed libraries and groups — promote seed saving and sharing in their local communities. Or try searching online or contacting your local cooperative extension office.
What should I expect?
A great time, of course! If bringing seeds, be sure to follow the guidelines of the particular swap with regard to the type of seeds welcomed (heirloom, historic, open-pollinated or hybrid), how they should be packaged and labeled, and what type of additional information (name, variety, history and growing tips) you should provide about your seeds.
There are many ways to observe this day:
• Exchange seeds with your friends, whether for unusual or rare varieties or just to share excess seeds around the group.
• Check out a local seed swap event or organize your own.
• Use social media or seed swap websites to arrange a seed exchange through the mail.
• Talk to other gardeners and share your favorite tips and tricks, or what you may have learned about which plants grow best in your area.
• Include the kids. Many children find the hands-on activity of gardening to be fun and exciting.
Because National Seed Swap Day occurs so early in the year, it leaves plenty of time to start your plants indoors so that they are ready in time to be planted in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.