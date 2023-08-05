Q: I live in an older home and in the basement I get a moldy smell that I don’t like. The basement is finished, and I don’t have any water coming in that I can tell. There is carpet on the floors and three basement windows, and I have checked around the outside walls and around the windows and I don’t find any water problems. There is a sump pump pit in the back utility room and yes, I hear it kick on and off a couple of times a day. I do have a dehumidifier next to the sump pump pit and the drain line is running into the pit.
The kids play down there, and I don’t want any harmful issues with air quality. Do you think I have a problem and who should I call to get it evaluated? Amy in Steuben County
A: Any subterranean space like split level, basement or crawl spaces living spaces need to be water free for an acceptable living environment. General home builders sometimes don’t pay enough attention to long term drainage performance of lower level spaces.
Exterior foundation waterproofing and proper foundation drainage, although unseen, is one of the most important components of a newly built home. Providing a good gravel perimeter to the foundation, allowing water to reach the drain tile and get taken away from the foundation, is especially important to long term performance on your home.
In your case, your problem does not appear to be critical and the first place I would address would be the exterior of your home. Make sure all the gutters and surface water is drained away from the foundation. If you need to, dig and install a drainage line away from your house to a lower level of your yard or lot. Sometimes lots are level and its difficult to find a lower spot. Consider a French drain filled with gravel as far as possible away from your house.
Yes, I would be concerned about air quality and would recommend another air purifier or humidifier in the finished area to see if that cleared up the musty smell. You could also check your air quality with a radon test kit that you can buy at your local home store. You could have some of the basement repair companies visit your home and give you recommendations. They will often come for a one-call visit. Do not sign a contract with any of them until you talk to a couple of them and a remodeling contractor.
